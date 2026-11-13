Sierra Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home health and specialty care. If you’re in medicine or nursing, there are several solid paths here right now.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

The VIOS Clinic Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

General Cardiologist role focused on high-quality, patient-centered cardiovascular care in a community setting. You’ll manage a wide range of cardiac conditions, coordinate inpatient and outpatient care, and work with a multidisciplinary team, with chances to teach, mentor, and join quality-improvement projects.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a community hospital)

(recruiting for a community hospital) Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

12-hour shifts (days, swing, nights) with 10 shifts/month as full-time and extra shifts available. Join a close-knit ED team (8 physicians, 5 APPs) in a 24-bed Emergency Department with 40K annual visits, 24/7 specialty coverage, and an EM fellowship/academic affiliation; EM BC/BE or FM/IM with 3+ years current EM experience considered.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Not stated (home health visit RN)

Not stated (home health visit RN) Salary: Competitive pay, weekly pay, exact range not listed

Home health RN role doing skilled visits so clients can safely stay at home, using strong assessment skills, wound care, and acute/post-acute experience (CHF, COPD, IV therapy, post-surgical). Offers flexible scheduling, mileage or schedule-based reimbursements, health benefits, PTO, paid holidays, and day-one paid training with 24/7 clinical support.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.