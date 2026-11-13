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🎓 Sierra Vista, AZ Education Jobs – Multiple Openings From $67K+
Sierra Vista and nearby Fort Huachuca have some strong education and training roles right now, from K–12 support to high‑level defense training. If you’re an experienced educator or trainer, this is a good moment to look.
Sr Principal Product Trainer – VR Courseware
- Employer: Northrop Grumman
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,200 – $138,400
- Clearance: Ability to obtain Secret
Lead the design of advanced technical training and immersive VR courseware for aircraft and mission systems. Great fit if you have a strong instructional design background in defense/aerospace and want to own complex training projects with national impact.
Special Education Teacher (High School) – Sierra Vista
- Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Teach high school students with special needs, write and manage IEPs, and work closely with families and staff. Comes with health, dental, vision, IRA with company match, and a mentorship program for real support in the classroom.
2X Management Course Instructor (Senior HUMINT Training Specialist)
- Employer: Amentum
- Location: Fort Huachuca, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $67,000 – $100,000
- Clearance: TS/SCI
Deliver advanced HUMINT and interrogation management training for HT‑JCOE courses, using adult learning methods and scenario‑based instruction. Ideal for seasoned HUMINT professionals with at least six years’ federal experience and prior deployment‑level leadership.
Speech Language Pathologist – School-Based (Immediate Need)
- Employer: Futures Education / Futures HealthCore
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (not listed)
Provide school‑based speech and language services for students, from screenings and diagnostics to direct therapy and IEP support. Offers competitive pay, possible sign‑on bonus, CE allowance, strong benefits, and flexible scheduling.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local education jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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