🏥 Sierra Vista AZ Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Hospital & Travel Roles

Sierra Vista’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid hospital roles and high-paying travel gigs in town. If you’re in meds, labs, or the cath lab world, there are several options worth a quick look.

Employer: Canyon Vista Medical Center

Canyon Vista Medical Center Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a 100-bed acute care hospital supporting the pharmacy team: refilling automated dispensing systems, filling med carts, compounding sterile/hazardous products, and managing inventory. Requires state pharmacy registration and PTCB certification, plus comfort with clinical software and working in a fast-paced setting. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, PTO, disability, 401(k) match, tuition/loan assistance, wellness programs, and career growth.

Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same position.

Employer: Canyon Vista Medical Center

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time, Night shift

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role doing venipuncture and specimen collection/processing, chain-of-custody drug screens, breath alcohol tests, and basic order entry and phone support. Great fit if you have phlebotomy skills (certification preferred) and like night shifts; comes with broad benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, tuition help, wellness perks) and room to grow in a busy regional hospital.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ (90-bed acute care facility)

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,787 per week (package based on 40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts)

Support interventional cardiology in a cardiac cath lab (adult patients) doing diagnostic and interventional procedures; staff also cover stress tests, TEE, and tilt table studies. Requires 2+ years cath lab experience and RRT or RCIS plus AHA certs; includes on-call (12+ days), every other weekend, and occasional IR float. Travel benefits include day-one medical/dental/vision/life, housing stipend, 401(k) match, and 24/7 recruiter/clinical support. Must live 60+ miles away to qualify for travel pay.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,721 per week (package based on 40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts)

Cath Lab Rad role assisting with cardiac catheterization and structural heart procedures: scrub, monitor, and assist providers, prep rooms and patients, operate cath lab equipment, and monitor hemodynamics. Needs 1–2+ years cath lab experience, BLS, ACLS, and ARRT (R) or CCI-RCIS with any required state license. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, day-one benefits, 401(k), CE, wellness programs, and referral bonuses.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.