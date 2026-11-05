🛒 Sierra Vista Retail: Multiple Customer Service & Auto Roles

Sierra Vista has a nice mix of front-line retail and auto service jobs right now, with several paths into management. Good options here if you like fast-paced work and talking with customers.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5058 E Hwy 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store as the right hand to the Store Manager. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly pay, bonuses, paid vacation, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules. You’ll lead the team, handle hiring, cash and bookkeeping, and keep the store and food program running smoothly.

Note: This position is also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same job, so only one link is included here.

Employer: Ed Morse Automotive Group

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time (talent pool / future openings)

Salary: Not listed

This is a general resume submission, not a live opening, but it can get you in the pipeline for roles like sales, service advisors, techs, parts, accounting, admin, and more across their dealerships. They offer 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid training, holidays, and discounts on vehicles, parts, and service.

Employer: Jiffy Lube / Team Car Care

Location: 3611 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $16.01 – $16.76 per hour + bonuses

Step into a leadership role in auto service, working with the General Manager to guide the crew, keep customers happy, and grow sales. Perks include 401(k) with match, biweekly bonus incentives, medical/dental/vision, PTO after 180 days, paid uniforms, employee discounts, and clear advancement paths.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.