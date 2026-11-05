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🚌 Sierra Vista AZ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles
Sierra Vista has a steady flow of driving and equipment jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors. Here are several solid options, from non‑CDL to CDL and heavy equipment.
Driver Ready Mix
- Employer: Cemex US
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a concrete mixer truck to commercial and residential job sites for a global building materials company. You’ll use your CDL A or B, handle chutes up to 50 lbs, and work closely with dispatch while keeping safety first.
Non-CDL Driver
- Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Drive a box truck, lead moving crews, and help load/unload household goods for a family-owned moving company that’s been around for 100+ years. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and even student scholarship opportunities for summer workers.
CDL Driver – Local and OTR
- Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Use your CDL to run local and over-the-road routes moving household goods while leading a crew. You’ll get the same benefits package (health, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation) plus chances to earn extra incentives and grow into higher roles.
Heavy Equipment Operator
- Employer: Rutherford Diversified Industries, Inc. (RDI)
- Location: Sierra Vista, AZ (travel around AZ)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $23.00 – $25.00 per hour (experience-based)
Run equipment like backhoes, excavators, loaders, and more for a federal contractor doing underground utilities and site prep. Weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and EAP make this a strong pick if you’ve got a few years of operating experience.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh on your mind.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.