🚌 Sierra Vista AZ Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local Driving Roles

Sierra Vista has a steady flow of driving and equipment jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and working outdoors. Here are several solid options, from non‑CDL to CDL and heavy equipment.

Employer: Cemex US

Cemex US Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a concrete mixer truck to commercial and residential job sites for a global building materials company. You’ll use your CDL A or B, handle chutes up to 50 lbs, and work closely with dispatch while keeping safety first.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a box truck, lead moving crews, and help load/unload household goods for a family-owned moving company that’s been around for 100+ years. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation, and even student scholarship opportunities for summer workers.

Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use your CDL to run local and over-the-road routes moving household goods while leading a crew. You’ll get the same benefits package (health, 401(k), paid holidays, vacation) plus chances to earn extra incentives and grow into higher roles.

Employer: Rutherford Diversified Industries, Inc. (RDI)

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ (travel around AZ)

(travel around AZ) Type: Full-time

Salary: About $23.00 – $25.00 per hour (experience-based)

Run equipment like backhoes, excavators, loaders, and more for a federal contractor doing underground utilities and site prep. Weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, sick time, and EAP make this a strong pick if you’ve got a few years of operating experience.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh on your mind.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.