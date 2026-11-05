🏥 Sierra Vista AZ Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Sierra Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with Canyon Vista Medical Center and travel agencies bringing in fresh talent. If you’re a nurse or allied health pro, there are several solid options here right now.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Canyon Vista Medical Center

Lifepoint Health / Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time, Days (listed as part-time on LinkedIn, but description states full-time; confirm with employer)

(listed as part-time on LinkedIn, but description states full-time; confirm with employer) Schedule: Four 10-hour shifts, Monday–Friday, on-call required (30-minute response time)

Work in the main surgical hub for Cochise County, caring for patients across ortho, general surgery, urology, gyn, and more. Strong fit if you like fast-paced PACU work, teamwork, and steady weekday hours with robust benefits, PTO, tuition/loan assistance, 401(k) match, and wellness programs.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Facility in Sierra Vista, AZ

Facility in Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Approx. $2,318 per week (40 hrs)

(40 hrs) Schedule: 40 hours/week, 8-hour shifts

Great for PTs who want to travel and still build strong inpatient or outpatient skills. You’ll evaluate and treat a full range of patients, with day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO after 1,560 hours, CEU and license reimbursement, and 24/7 recruiter support.

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (partnering with Lifepoint Health)

(partnering with Lifepoint Health) Facility: Canyon Vista Medical Center , Sierra Vista, AZ

, Sierra Vista, AZ Type: Travel contract, 8–13 weeks

Pay: $63.75–$66.30 per hour

Schedule: Days; guaranteed hours

Ideal if you’re an experienced ER RN wanting solid pay and a change of scenery. You’ll handle full ER care (meds, procedures, education, coordination) with weekly direct deposit, guaranteed hours, 401(k) with match, housing or tax-free stipend, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Facility: Canyon Vista Medical Center , Sierra Vista, AZ

, Sierra Vista, AZ Type: Travel, full-time

Pay: Approx. $1,974 per week (36 hrs)

(36 hrs) Contract: 13 weeks

13 weeks Schedule: 3x12s per week (nights listed in one section, days in another; confirm with recruiter)

Perfect for CT Techs with at least 1 year of experience who want strong pay plus adventure. Comes with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), EAP, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Inpatient facility, Sierra Vista, AZ

Inpatient facility, Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Approx. $2,260 per week (40 hrs)

(40 hrs) Schedule: Days, 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday, possible weekends

Inpatient OT role with a community-focused facility, great if you like helping patients regain independence while enjoying a desert/mountain lifestyle. Includes private housing or housing allowance, health insurance, travel reimbursement, 401(k), referral bonuses, and free CE credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—recruiters often have similar roles in the same area. Don’t wait too long; travel and hospital jobs tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.