📋 Sierra Vista Admin & Clerical: Multiple Local Openings

Sierra Vista has a few solid admin roles open right now, from healthcare front lines to a small local legal office. If you like organizing details and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Canyon Vista Medical Center (part of Lifepoint Health )

Canyon Vista Medical Center (part of ) Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Category: Hospital scheduling (patient testing, procedures, admissions)

You’ll schedule patient tests and procedures, handle insurance details and authorizations, and keep next-day schedules running smoothly. Bilingual English/Spanish and prior healthcare scheduling or medical terminology experience are strongly preferred. Comes with full hospital benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, wellness programs, and career growth in a 106-bed community hospital.

Employer: Canyon Vista Medical Center – Pediatrics Clinic

Canyon Vista Medical Center – Location: Sierra Vista, AZ

Type: Full-time

Category: Clinic scheduling (pediatric patients)

Very similar to the hospital Scheduler role, but focused in the Pediatrics Clinic. You’ll manage appointments, authorizations, and communication with families and providers. High school diploma or 3+ years related experience required; bilingual English/Spanish and prior healthcare scheduling are a big plus. Includes the same comprehensive benefits and development opportunities as the main hospital role.

Employer: AZ Legal Documents by JoJo, LLC

Location: Sierra Vista, AZ (in person)

Type: Part-time (about 20 hours/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour

Small legal document prep office looking for someone to keep cases organized, manage calendars, and handle client calls and paperwork. You’ll format and proofread legal documents, help with filings, and work across areas like family law, estate planning, landlord–tenant, guardianship, probate, bankruptcy, and civil. Flexible schedule, employee discount, legal experience preferred, and people with a criminal record are encouraged to apply.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, duties, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.