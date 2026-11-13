Sierra Madre residents are urged to sign up for three emergency alert tools before the next storm: Nixle for public safety text and email updates, Genasys Protect for zone-based emergency and evacuation information, and Smart911 for location-based alerts and a household Safety Profile with supported 9-1-1 centers. Sign-up links and details are available at SierraMadreCA.gov/Alert. More information: https://SierraMadreCA.gov/Alert

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sierra Madre - Government