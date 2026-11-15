📢 Cherry trees from Japan planted at Columbia Park

The City of Sidney has received a special gift from the Nation of Japan: Japanese cherry trees planted at Columbia Park to help celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The ceremony honored the long friendship and strong economic ties between Japan and Ohio, which are especially important here in Shelby County, home to eight Japanese companies. The trees are meant to symbolize that ongoing connection and the cultural exchange between our communities.

Over the coming years, these cherry trees will grow and bloom, adding beauty to Columbia Park and serving as a living reminder of the partnership and goodwill between Sidney and the people of Japan.