There are some very sweet cats in Sidney, OH hoping for a cozy home. Here’s a quick look at who’s waiting and how you can meet them.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 498-7201

Whimsy is a young medium-haired kitty looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home. Her adoption fee helps cover her care at the shelter. Call the shelter to ask about her health, vaccines, and if she’s spayed or litterbox trained.

👉 Meet Whimsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 498-7201

Kali is an adult shorthair cat, a great choice if you like a more settled, grown-up kitty. Her low adoption fee makes it easier to bring her home and spend more on beds, toys, and treats. The shelter can share more about her personality and whether she’s a good match for kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Kali and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (male)

Adult (male) Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Phone: (937) 498-7201

Willie is an adult male shorthair who’s ready for a home of his own. Adult cats often settle in quickly and show their true personalities right away. Call the shelter to learn more about his temperament, health, and how he does with other animals.

👉 Meet Willie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese

Siamese Age: Young (about 8 months, female)

Young (about 8 months, female) Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Sidney, OH)

Dolly is described as “the sweetest thing” and is still just a youngster at around 8 months old. She’s been raised with three very large dogs, so she may do well in a home with big pups. Her current owner says she’s a total “shadow” cat who wants to be wherever you are and doesn’t like you doing things alone.

Contact the private owner through her Adoptapet page to ask about her vet care, spay status, and to arrange a meet-and-greet.

👉 Meet Dolly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Sidney, OH, please consider visiting Shelby County Animal Shelter or reaching out through the Adoptapet links to learn more. Sharing these kitties with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.