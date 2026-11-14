🚧 New access road to Kroger plaza opening soon

A new access drive connecting Folkerth Avenue to the shopping plaza at Vandemark Road and Michigan Street (Kroger) is almost finished.

The drive is expected to open for public use in early December. Paving was completed earlier this week, and only a few final tasks remain.

The project cost $204,998.60 and was built by Spearman Bros. of Sidney. It included demolishing the house at 331 Folkerth Avenue and adding a new drive with curb and gutter, storm sewer, and sidewalks.

The city bought this property in 2024 and designed the project to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow in this busy shopping area.

If you shop in this plaza, watch for the new entrance from Folkerth Avenue starting in early December.