Sidney’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work. A few local employers are hiring for roles that keep buildings, homes, and labs running smoothly.

Employer: Crawford Hoying

Crawford Hoying Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on apartments and grounds at a residential property, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and general maintenance. Good fit if you have 1–3 years’ maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind some on-call evenings/weekends.

Employer: Ohio Living

Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep resident rooms, common areas, and offices clean, safe, and comfortable in a life plan community. Great if you can be on your feet most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and are open to weekends, evenings, and holidays as scheduled.

Employer: Copeland

Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role installing and testing heat pumps, AC, and refrigeration systems at Copeland’s large Sidney campus. You’ll work with data acquisition equipment, support engineers, and travel up to 10% of the time; ideal if you have a 2-year technical/associate degree plus HVAC/R experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.