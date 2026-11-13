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🔧 Sidney, OH Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Now
Sidney’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work. A few local employers are hiring for roles that keep buildings, homes, and labs running smoothly.
Service Technician – The Mills
- Employer: Crawford Hoying
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on apartments and grounds at a residential property, handling HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and general maintenance. Good fit if you have 1–3 years’ maintenance experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and don’t mind some on-call evenings/weekends.
Housekeeping Associate
- Employer: Ohio Living
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep resident rooms, common areas, and offices clean, safe, and comfortable in a life plan community. Great if you can be on your feet most of the day, lift up to 50 lbs, and are open to weekends, evenings, and holidays as scheduled.
Experienced HVAC Technician (HVACR Systems / Field Test Technician)
- Employer: Copeland
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on lab role installing and testing heat pumps, AC, and refrigeration systems at Copeland’s large Sidney campus. You’ll work with data acquisition equipment, support engineers, and travel up to 10% of the time; ideal if you have a 2-year technical/associate degree plus HVAC/R experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.