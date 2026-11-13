Sidney’s construction and industrial scene is busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you like hands-on work and solid hours, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support on-site manufacturing as part of the Engineering, Maintenance & Asset Management team. You’ll install and troubleshoot motors and control systems, back up production when issues pop up, and work closely with engineers and licensed electricians while following strict safety and food-quality rules.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping industrial electrical systems running safely and efficiently. You’ll handle installs, maintenance, and troubleshooting for motors and controls, and partner with engineers and licensed electricians on reliability projects in a food-production setting.

Employer: Gregory Construction

Gregory Construction Location: Based in Sidney, OH (traveling role)

Type: Full-time (travel with mobile concrete batch plant)

Full-time (travel with mobile concrete batch plant) Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + overtime opportunities)

Run a front-end loader to keep a mobile concrete batch plant supplied and running smoothly. This is a travel-heavy job with per diem when away from home, steady hours, benefits, and room to grow if you like working outdoors and around heavy equipment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.