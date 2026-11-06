🔧 Sidney, OH Building & Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sidney’s hands-on jobs are looking strong right now, especially for folks who like fixing things, staying active, and working face-to-face with customers.

Here are a few solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Sidney, Ohio.

Employer: Fair Haven

Fair Haven Location: Sidney, OH (in person)

Sidney, OH (in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team and keep both residential and manufacturing facilities running smoothly. This role is great if you have strong electrical/mechanical skills, like supervising others, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, life, PTO, retirement).

Employer: Orkin (Rollins, Inc.)

(Rollins, Inc.) Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: Average first-year earnings $50,000–$60,000 + commission

Work out in the field helping homes and businesses stay pest-free, with paid training from day one and no prior pest control experience needed. Comes with a company vehicle, steady year-round work, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, paid time off, tuition help).

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.