🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Sidney, OH

Sidney has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have low adoption fees to help them find families faster.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Freddy is a young male kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. At just a baby, he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Sabrina is a tiny girl with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Cinderella is a young adult cat, a nice choice if you want a cat who’s a bit past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful.

👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Rapunzel is a baby kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’ll need patience, playtime, and lots of gentle care as she grows.

👉 Meet Rapunzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Jasmine is another sweet baby kitten hoping for a family to call her own. She’s a great option if you’re ready to start with a young cat.

👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

(kitten) Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $35

Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter

Location: Sidney, OH

Sidney, OH Phone: (937) 498-7201

Charming is a baby boy who would love a safe place to play, nap, and grow up with his new people.

👉 Meet Charming and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sidney, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Shelby County Animal Shelter or calling (937) 498-7201 to ask about these adoptable kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.