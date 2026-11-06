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🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Sidney, OH
Sidney has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the same local shelter and have low adoption fees to help them find families faster.
Freddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Freddy is a young male kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. At just a baby, he’s at a great age to bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Freddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sabrina
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Sabrina is a tiny girl with her whole life ahead of her. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of love, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinderella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Cinderella is a young adult cat, a nice choice if you want a cat who’s a bit past the tiny kitten stage but still very youthful.
👉 Meet Cinderella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rapunzel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Rapunzel is a baby kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’ll need patience, playtime, and lots of gentle care as she grows.
👉 Meet Rapunzel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jasmine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Jasmine is another sweet baby kitten hoping for a family to call her own. She’s a great option if you’re ready to start with a young cat.
👉 Meet Jasmine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charming
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $35
- Shelter: Shelby County Animal Shelter
- Location: Sidney, OH
- Phone: (937) 498-7201
Charming is a baby boy who would love a safe place to play, nap, and grow up with his new people.
👉 Meet Charming and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sidney, OH and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting Shelby County Animal Shelter or calling (937) 498-7201 to ask about these adoptable kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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