🛒 Sidney, OH Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Sidney’s retail scene is busy right now, with both national brands and local shops hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.50 – $25.00 per hour

Perks: Company-funded tuition assistance, PTO, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, quarterly bonus, hiring immediately

Lead a small team, keep the store running smoothly, and take care of travelers on the road. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of retail or team lead experience and want solid benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: SFS, Inc.

SFS, Inc. Location: Sidney, OH

Type: Part-time, Independent Contractor

Schedule: Weekday, daytime hours; about 4 hours per store visit

Set your own schedule while you reset shelves, place products, and tidy displays in local pharmacies. Great if you want flexible, extra income and don’t mind working on your own and being on your feet.

Employer: The Piqua Chocolate Company Inc.

Location: Sidney, OH (in person)

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $13.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount

Seasonal role helping customers pick out chocolates and coffee during the busy holiday rush. Perfect if you love sweets, don’t mind weekends and holidays, and enjoy chatting with customers in a fun, fast-paced shop.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these often lead to more chances with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.