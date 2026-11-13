Financial advisors Nick Lonski, Jamie Malsam, and Lauren Sukut with Edward Jones provide personalized financial planning for individuals, families, farmers, and business owners in Sidney, including retirement planning, investment management, wealth strategies, business planning, and legacy planning. Their office is located at 611 S. Central Avenue in Sidney, and they can be reached at 406-433-3600 or online at www.edwardjones.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture