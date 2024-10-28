Open in App
    Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 9 of the 2024 season

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    The ninth week of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season is here and a number of key games are on tap involving top performers like Loyola’s Bryce Restovich and North DeSoto’s Luke Delafield .

    The Airline (8-0, 6-0 District 1-5A) offense will be tested by the Byrd (7-1, 5-1) defense in a district showdown, while Lafayette Christian (4-4) visiting Evangel (3-5) is an interesting non-district pairing.

    All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

    Thursday, Oct. 31

    Montgomery (4-4) at Lakeview (0-8)

    Friday, Nov. 1

    Airline (8-0) at Byrd (7-1), Lee Hedges

    Benton (1-7) at Parkway (7-1)

    Captain Shreve (4-4) at Haughton (2-6)

    Huntington (4-4) at Natchitoches Central (1-7)

    BEST OF BEST: Discover the top performers in high school football in the Shreveport area for Oct. 24-25

    WEEK 8 ROUNDUPS: Week 8 high school football roundup: Parkway, Airline continue piling up the points

    HOCO DISAPPOINTMENT: Jonesboro-Hodge athlete undeterred by loss of homecoming tilt with Plain Dealing

    Lafayette Christian (4-4) at Evangel (3-5)

    Southwood (0-7) at BTW (3-5)

    Bossier (3-5) at Woodlawn (2-5), Indy

    North DeSoto (6-2) at Loyola (6-2)

    Magnolia Charter (0-7) at Union Parish (4-4)

    Haynesville (8-0) vs. The Willow School (4-4)

    Many (0-8) at North Webster (2-6)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jX1AN_0wP884N900

    Winnfield (4-4) at Red River (4-4)

    Logansport (5-2) at LaSalle (4-4)

    Pineville (3-5) at Ruston (6-2)

    Lakeside (7-1) at Mansfield (4-4)

    Arcadia (4-3) at Cedar Creek (1-7)

    Glenbrook (5-1) at Jonesboro-Hodge (2-6)

    Ringgold (3-5) at Pickering (2-6)

    St. Mary’s (3-5) at Northwood-Lena (3-5)

    D’Arbonne Woods (6-2)

    Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 9 of the 2024 season

