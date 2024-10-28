Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 9 of the 2024 season

The ninth week of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season is here and a number of key games are on tap involving top performers like Loyola’s Bryce Restovich and North DeSoto’s Luke Delafield .

The Airline (8-0, 6-0 District 1-5A) offense will be tested by the Byrd (7-1, 5-1) defense in a district showdown, while Lafayette Christian (4-4) visiting Evangel (3-5) is an interesting non-district pairing.

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Montgomery (4-4) at Lakeview (0-8)

Friday, Nov. 1

Airline (8-0) at Byrd (7-1), Lee Hedges

Benton (1-7) at Parkway (7-1)

Captain Shreve (4-4) at Haughton (2-6)

Huntington (4-4) at Natchitoches Central (1-7)

Lafayette Christian (4-4) at Evangel (3-5)

Southwood (0-7) at BTW (3-5)

Bossier (3-5) at Woodlawn (2-5), Indy

North DeSoto (6-2) at Loyola (6-2)

Magnolia Charter (0-7) at Union Parish (4-4)

Haynesville (8-0) vs. The Willow School (4-4)

Many (0-8) at North Webster (2-6)

Winnfield (4-4) at Red River (4-4)

Logansport (5-2) at LaSalle (4-4)

Pineville (3-5) at Ruston (6-2)

Lakeside (7-1) at Mansfield (4-4)

Arcadia (4-3) at Cedar Creek (1-7)

Glenbrook (5-1) at Jonesboro-Hodge (2-6)

Ringgold (3-5) at Pickering (2-6)

St. Mary’s (3-5) at Northwood-Lena (3-5)

D’Arbonne Woods (6-2)

