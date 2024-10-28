Louisiana ranked most dangerous state in America with crime, climate cited

A new report has ranked Louisiana as America's most dangerous state for the second straight year, citing violent crime statistics as among the factors putting the state's population at risk.

The WalletHub report listed Louisiana as 50th in murders per capita and 46th in assaults per capita.

But violent crime isn't the only factor driving the state's ranking as the least safe state in the U.S.

Among other factors are Louisiana's 47th ranking in losses from climate disasters per capital and 42nd in vehicle fatalities.

WalletHub said it measured 52 key metrics to determine the rankings, in which Vermont was ranked as America's safest state. For the full report go to 2024's Safest States in America .

“The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a press release. "They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too."

Crime was the top concern of Louisiana residents polled earlier this year in the annual LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs 2024 Louisiana Survey, where 28% of those who responded said it's the state's biggest problem, up from 19% in last year's survey, when it also was the biggest concern.

Republican Gov. Jeff Landry took immediate steps he believes will address Louisiana's crime concerns with a Special Session in January.

The Legislature advanced Landry's tough-on-crime agenda in January, expanding the methods to execute condemned prisoners, shrinking opportunities for parole, increasing the list of crimes for which juveniles can be jailed and stiffening punishment for carjacking.

Lawmakers carried that theme into the spring Regular Session, passing related tough-on-crime legislation.

"No one, regardless of their neighborhood or ZIP code, should feel unsafe," Landry said then. "We all want safer communities. We will defend and uplift our law enforcement officials and deliver true justice to crime victims who have been overlooked for far too long. I am eager to enact real change that makes Louisiana a safer state for all.”

