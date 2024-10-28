Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    Louisiana ranked most dangerous state in America with crime, climate cited

    By Greg Hilburn, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSMyg_0wP85ePD00

    A new report has ranked Louisiana as America's most dangerous state for the second straight year, citing violent crime statistics as among the factors putting the state's population at risk.

    The WalletHub report listed Louisiana as 50th in murders per capita and 46th in assaults per capita.

    But violent crime isn't the only factor driving the state's ranking as the least safe state in the U.S.

    Among other factors are Louisiana's 47th ranking in losses from climate disasters per capital and 42nd in vehicle fatalities.

    WalletHub said it measured 52 key metrics to determine the rankings, in which Vermont was ranked as America's safest state. For the full report go to 2024's Safest States in America .

    “The safest states in America protect their residents from harm in a multitude of different ways, from keeping crime rates low and maintaining safe roadways to having strong economies and job markets that prevent people from falling into dangerous financial situations," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a press release. "They have high levels of occupational safety and disaster preparedness, too."

    Crime was the top concern of Louisiana residents polled earlier this year in the annual LSU Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs 2024 Louisiana Survey, where 28% of those who responded said it's the state's biggest problem, up from 19% in last year's survey, when it also was the biggest concern.

    Republican Gov. Jeff Landry took immediate steps he believes will address Louisiana's crime concerns with a Special Session in January.

    The Legislature advanced Landry's tough-on-crime agenda in January, expanding the methods to execute condemned prisoners, shrinking opportunities for parole, increasing the list of crimes for which juveniles can be jailed and stiffening punishment for carjacking.

    Lawmakers carried that theme into the spring Regular Session, passing related tough-on-crime legislation.

    "No one, regardless of their neighborhood or ZIP code, should feel unsafe," Landry said then. "We all want safer communities. We will defend and uplift our law enforcement officials and deliver true justice to crime victims who have been overlooked for far too long. I am eager to enact real change that makes Louisiana a safer state for all.”

    More: Louisiana ranked worst state as pollution, poverty, violence among factors in U.S. News report

    Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana ranked most dangerous state in America with crime, climate cited

    Related Search

    Louisiana crime rateState safety rankingsSafety in AmericaShreveport timesU.S. NewsJeff Landry

    Comments / 30

    Add a Comment
    daphane mcconnell
    1d ago
    Full shit
    smurf
    1d ago
    Starting with the governor
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Colorful Louisiana Man Banned for Life from Ulta After Employee Allegedly Overheard Him Threatening to Blow Up Store
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Concrete suppliers get prison time for bid-rigging in Savannah area
    The Current GA10 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Florida’s Seafood Restaurant Closed for 2nd Time This Year After Inspection
    Akeena9 days ago
    Secrets Of New Orleans’ Abandoned Hospital
    touristsecrets.com6 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    This Little 10-Pound Shih Tzu Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz20 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily18 days ago
    The Tragic Demise of Actor John Dye ('Touched By An Angel'), His Last Name and 'The Angel of Death'
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz17 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt20 days ago
    Grambling State University head coach fined for criticizing refs
    HBCU Gameday1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Florida Judge Alberto Miliam Caught Making Improper Comments & How to Report Judicial Misconduct
    Edmond Thorne12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    JP Morgan sues California man for defrauding them out of $116,063 through ATM glitch
    The HD Post1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today25 days ago
    Recalling June Blair Nelson: TV/Real-Life Wife to David Nelson ('The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet')
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Sources: Police captain fired from borough force
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy