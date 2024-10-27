Open in App
    Shreveport Times | The Times

    Vote for one of these 15, Week 8 non-football Athlete of the Week candidates

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    Voting is now open online for The Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics, which includes student-athletes in Louisiana high school sports other than football from 15 northwest Louisiana schools.

    Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote at shreveporttimes.com under “sports” for their favorite. Voting will continue through Thursday night with the winner announced Friday.

    Weekly winners will receive a backpack, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s and Cosse and Silmon, along with a short feature story on their accomplishments, courtesy of The Times.

    Previously we announced a football, volleyball and cross country preseason fan’s choice athlete of the year. Those include Bossier’s Mateo Gurrero (football), Jack Patillo (Caddo Magnet), Meagan Hill (Captain Shreve) and Kaitlyn Cox (Caddo Magnet).

    CHANGE OF PLANS: Jonesboro-Hodge athlete undeterred by loss of homecoming tilt with Plain Dealing

    LOYOLA WINNER: Loyola’s Mallory Thompson tops Week 5 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting

    On the Week 8 ballot for the 2024-25 school year are Tyler Bartels, Airline swimming; Lydia Watts, Ruston swimming; Lily Bodily, Caddo Magnet swimming; Lexi Vergis, Benton volleyball; Gracie Cobb, Parkway volleyball; Maddi Day, Northwood volleyball; Shelby Simmons, Calvary volleyball; Maggie Massia, Natchitoches Central volleyball; Myrikal Washington, BTW volleyball; Kamiceya Pineset, Woodlawn cheer; Hannah Hiers, Cedar Creek cheer; Julia Davis, North DeSoto cross country; Reese Jacobs, Loyola cross country; Aubree LaCroix, Byrd cross country and Nathan Lowe, Haughton cross country.

    These athletes were chosen because of their performance last week or because their names were submitted by their coach.

    YOU CAN VOTE HERE:

    Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week 8

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q7IPS_0wO3BJbf00

    The High School Athlete of the Week includes athletes from all LHSAA-sanctioned sports other than football. In the fall, that includes volleyball, cross country, swimming and cheerleading.

    Coaches and school administrators can submit their candidates for the recognition to jwatson@shreveporttimes.com.

    Jimmy Watson covers Shreveport-Bossier area sports. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    Previous winners

    Week 7: Meagan Hill, Captain Shreve volleyball

    Week 6: Dalton Bliss, Benton cross country

    Week 5: Mallory Thompson, Loyola volleyball

    Week 4: Lauren Taylor, Parkway cross country

    Week 3: Emersyn Disotell, Benton cheerleading

    Week 2: Mark Henry, Loyola cross country

    Week 1: Tatum Kay, Natchitoches Central volleyball

    Preseason Volleyball Player of the Year – Kaitlen Cox, Caddo Magnet

    Preseason Cross Country Player of the Year – Jack Patrillo, Caddo Magnet

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Vote for one of these 15, Week 8 non-football Athlete of the Week candidates

