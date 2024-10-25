Open in App
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    These five Louisiana plantations still exist, offering tours and preserving history

    By Presley Bo Tyler, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    In the United State's South, plantation homes and properties are major attractions for both tourists and history buffs, and these plantations also serve as significant historical sites.

    Louisiana is perhaps the best state to visit when it comes to historic plantations, with numerous properties lining a stretch of the Mississippi River in South Louisiana.

    5 most historic plantation homes in Louisiana

    Plantation homes in Louisiana are preserved sites that offer glimpses into the past and serve to keep history alive.

    If you wish to embark on an immersive, educational experience, or if you just want to observe the grandeur that is plantation homes, make sure to visit one of the five most notable plantations in Louisiana.

    Oak Alley Plantation

    Located in Vacherie, at 3645 LA-18, Oak Alley Plantation was built in 1837 in the Greek Revival architectural style. Perhaps the most notable feature of Oak Alley Plantation are the two "tree tunnels" that extend towards the front, and from the back, of the mansion. Tree tunnels , such as the ones at Oak Alley, are staples of antebellum mansions in the south.

    Today, Oak Alley serves as a historic site dedicated to preserving the property's history. Oak Alley Plantation is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and guided tours of the "Big House" occur daily as well, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Designated tour times are assigned when tickets are purchased.

    Laura Plantation: Louisiana’s Créole Heritage Site

    Also found in Vacherie, is Laura Plantation: Louisiana's Créole Heritage Site, located at 2247 LA-18. The plantation's house was built in 1805, and sits right alongside the banks of the Mississippi River. Laura's Plantation is open daily and offers tours of the grounds, by reservation only, from 10 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

    Formerly known as Duparc Plantation, the Laura Plantation is noteworthy for its early 19th-century Créole-style raised big house and various surviving out-buildings. At the plantation's peak, the property spanned approximately 12,000 acres. Laura's Plantation offers the educational experience of observing what the Créole way of life was in South Louisiana.

    Houmas House Estate and Gardens

    Located in Darrow, at 40136 LA-942, Houmas House Estate and Gardens is a Greek Revival mansion that was built around 1828. The current owner of Houmas House allows tours of the mansion and gardens, however, the mansion is the owner's private residence.

    In 1857, Houmas House became one of the largest sugar production outlets in the country, measuring at around 300,000 acres during the property's peak. Now, the estate features 38 acres of gardens and the mansion reflects the legacy of each family that previously resided on the property. The mansion, and the property as a whole, features various artifacts pertaining to Louisiana's culture and history.

    Destrehan Plantation

    Destrehan Plantation, located in Destrehan at 13034 River Rd., is an antebellum mansion in the French Colonial architecture style with elements of Greek Revival. Today, the plantation hosts various kinds of tours and exhibitions that serve as glimpses into what life was like on the plantation before, during and after the Civil War. Destrehan Plantation is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and visitors can choose which kind of tour they would like to experience.

    Construction for the Destrehan House began in 1787, and was not completed until 1790. During the 19th century, Destrehan Plantation was a major producer of indigo and, later on, sugar cane. By 1804, the plantation had produced over 203,000 pounds worth of sugar cane.

    Nottoway Plantation

    Nottoway Plantation, located in White Castle at 31025 LA-1, is the south's largest antebellum mansion and was completed just two years before the beginning of the Civil War. Daily tours are available to visitors, and tours occur at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

    Found on the infamous River Road, which runs between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, the mansion's massive columns and grand balconies can be seen, and so can the three-story rotunda that overlooks the oak-filled landscape. Nottoway Plantation is notable for the 16 live oak trees that are found across the 31-acre property. The oldest oak on the plantation is an estimated 162 years old, which is also the same age of the property's mansion.

    While the tourist-nature of plantation homes has sparked controversy, due to claims that some plantations glamorize the South's problematic past, plantation homes and properties still serve as physical, historical artifacts.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: These five Louisiana plantations still exist, offering tours and preserving history

