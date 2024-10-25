LSUS professor is hosting a book signing for her third book

A local professor will be hosting a book signing at the Shreveport Observatory on Nov. 2, in honor of her third book release of "Look Up Sealy."

“Look Up Sealy” is part of a series that features the main character Stuart -- a young boy, and his dog Sealy, who accompanies his human friend on various adventures.

LSUS education professor Cay Evans developed her book series while working out with her personal trainer, Stuart Burgess.

“The real Stuart is a funny person who tells these ridiculously hilarious stories, and I morph them into books,” Evans said. “One day when we’re working out and walking, he’s talking about the stars and all kinds of crazy science facts and information.”

She continued by saying, "Those stories turned into a book about how Stuart and Sealy look up at the stars, and about how God named the stars and knows us by our names. It explores the nature of talking about the universe and God and something bigger than ourselves.”

When Evans learned about the Shreveport-Bossier Astronomical Society, Inc., she thought about a book signing at the Shreveport Observatory. She got in contact with the president, Cran Lucas who created a book signing during the group's Star Party.

Lucas, a biochemistry professor at LSUS, said he thought the combination of the events would widen interest for both Evans and the astronomical society.

Lucas said, "Our goal with the star parties is to share our love of astronomy with the public."

If you would like to attend the Star Party/signing it starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, at the Shreveport Observatory located eight miles south of Shreveport on Hwy. 175.

