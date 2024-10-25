Open in App
    Byrd’s Collin Deere tops Week 7 Shreveport Times Football Athlete of the Week voting

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    Byrd’s Collin Deere garnered enough votes this week to win the Times online poll for football Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Cosse and Silmon Orthodontics.

    A standout fullback for the Yellow Jackets, Deere becomes the first Byrd winner in the football poll for the 2023-24 school year. The sophomore athlete is having an impact for his team so far this fall with several outstanding runs last week in a 31-21 win over Natchitoches Central.

    Deere and his supporters racked up 36,571 votes, a solid 63.8% of the 57,331 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Deere to top a field of 14 additional candidates, including second place Brandon Haggerty of BTW, who made a strong run for the recognition with 14,707 votes (25.6%).

    PREDICTIONS: Top Shreveport-Bossier high school football games in Week 8 — and predictions

    BEST OF BEST: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the week of Oct. 17-18

    WEEK 8 GAMES: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 8 of the 2024 season

    Deere rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 25 carries with three TDs in the win over NCHS.

    “Collin is a strong player, very talented and a smart player,” Byrd coach Stacy Ballew said. “He’s performed extremely well for us this season and continues to improve.”

    Others on the seventh football ballot this school year were Ahmad Hudson, Ruston; Gage Aguilar, Plain Dealing; Noah Hall, Huntington; Rimarria "Pooh" Davis, Haughton; Owen Smith, Natchitoches Central; Brady Pine, Parkway; Braedon Robertson, North Webster; Porter Neal, Minden; Randy Robinson, Bossier; Zamarion Booker, Mansfield; Xavier Rawls-Stromile, D’Arbonne Woods; Julius Moss, Calvary; and Seth Mangrum, Glenbrook.

    They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes in high school sports other than football.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVNl1_0wLQzWNx00

    The Times online only poll runs through Thursday evening. The polls include northwest Louisiana athletes competing in football, volleyball, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, wrestling, powerlifting, indoor and outdoor track, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, bowling, gymnastics and fishing while those sports are in season.

    Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    PREVIOUS WINNERS

    Week 7: Collin Deere, Byrd

    Week 6: Car’Darian Devers, Captain Shreve

    Week 5: Ethan Sands, Calvary

    Week 4: Jamarion Washington, Huntington

    Week 3: Sam Nations, Ruston

    Week 2: Aaron Dillard, BTW

    Week 1: Kendrien Sims, Bossier

    Fan’s Choice POY: Mateo Guerrero, Bossier

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Byrd’s Collin Deere tops Week 7 Shreveport Times Football Athlete of the Week voting

    Related Search

    Shreveport timesCollin DeereAthlete of the weekAmerican footballShreveport-Bossier cityByrd yellow jackets

