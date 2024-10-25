Captain Shreve’s Meagan Hill tops Week 7 Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week voting

Captain Shreve’s Meagan Hill garnered enough votes this week to win the sixth annual Shreveport Times online poll for Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and Silmon and Cosse Orthodontics.

A standout volleyball player for the Gators, Hill becomes the first Shreve athlete to win in the non-football poll for the 2023-24 school year. She joins past winners that include Benton’s Claire Allen and Brody Hutchison, along with Natchitoches Central's Tatum Kay and Calvary’s Jackson Burney.

Hill and her supporters accumulated 20,615 votes, a solid 45.1% of the 45,701 votes cast in the weekly online recognition. Those numbers allowed Hill to top a field of 11 additional candidates, including Haughton volleyball player Kinsley Brotherton, who finished in second place with and impressive 18,124 votes (39.6%).

Hill started playing volleyball as a freshman and has been on varsity for three seasons. She’s a team captain.

“Meagan is a hard-working, multi-sport senior,” Shreve coach Lindsey Bruce said. “She has worked hard to become our go-to right-side this season. She has a powerful swing and her strong block on the right side forces other teams to hit around her. She’s very level-headed.”

Hill will receive a backpack, a boxed lunch combo and some additional swag courtesy of Raising Cane’s and Cosse and Silmon.

Others on the seventh ballot of the school year were Jayden Williams, Airline cross country; Ember Pierce, Parkway cross country; Ellie Simmons, North DeSoto cross country; Catherine McElroy, Caddo Magnet cross country; Delesia James, Woodlawn volleyball; Baylor Cauley, Ruston volleyball; Jessica Hoang, Loyola volleyball; Kara Rowell, Benton swimming; Charlie Susilovich, Byrd swimming and Eli Haase, Calvary swimming.

They were chosen because of their performance the previous week or because their names were submitted by their coach. The Times poll is posted each Monday at shreveporttimes.com with a new slate of student-athletes in high school sports other than football.

The Times' online-only poll runs through Thursday midnight. The poll includes northwest Louisiana athletes competing in volleyball, cross country, swimming, cheerleading, basketball, soccer, wrestling, powerlifting, indoor and outdoor track, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, bowling, gymnastics and fishing while those sports are in season.

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

