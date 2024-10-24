Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    Top Shreveport-Bossier high school football games in Week 8 — and predictions

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    Here's a look at some of the action set to take place involving teams in the Shreveport-Bossier City area on the eighth weekend of the 2024 Louisiana High School Athletic Association high school footbal l season.

    Also included is our forecast of which teams are likely to come out winners on the fourth weekend in October.

    Natchitoches Central (1-6) at Airline (7-0)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: Almost no one scores points like the Vikings, who get struggling NCHS on M.D. Ray field this week. Ben Taylor has surpassed 10,000 career passing yards and look for him to significantly add to that total.

    Watson’s prediction: Airline 54, NCHS 13

    Byrd (6-1) at Benton (1-6)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: On paper, it appears the Jackets will roll bigtime over the Tigers. But not so fast. The Tigers super sophomore quarterback Malachi Zeigler and cohorts might be up to the test at home.

    Watson’s prediction: Byrd 32, Benton 28

    VOTING ENDS THURSDAY: 15 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 7 Athlete of the Week football poll

    WEEK 8 SLATE: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 8 of the 2024 season

    Parkway (6-1) at Captain Shreve (4-3)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday at Lee Hedges

    Note: The Panthers seemed to have adjusted well to the loss of several starters and this is certainly a toss-up game. He who makes the fewest turnovers probably wins this one.

    Watson’s prediction: Captain Shreve 35, Parkway 34

    Haughton (2-5) at Evangel (2-5)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: Like everyone else, the Bucs got wasted by Airline last week and must rebound. But the Eagles put 42 on Airline and their ability to score will be the difference.

    Watson’s prediction: Evangel 43, Haughton 21

    Calvary (5-2) at Huntington (4-3)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday at Independence Stadium

    Note: Scheduling high-scoring Calvary for your homecoming game isn’t something many teams opt to do, but the Raiders should be able to score with the Cavs. Who touches the ball last could be the winner, winner.

    Watson’s prediction: Calvary 35, Huntington 34

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dsy3I_0wJuyx4D00

    BTW (3-4) at Loyola (5-2)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: The Flyers have scored more than 50 points in three of the last four games and after nearly upsetting North DeSoto, the Lions have struggled. Flyers get the edge in this one.

    Watson’s prediction: Loyola 33, BTW 24

    Minden (6-1) at Bossier (3-4)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: The Tide rebounded nicely from their shutout by North DeSoto to post 41 points on BTW last week in a win. The Bearkats are seeking a return to that winning feeling, but it won’t happen this week.

    Watson’s prediction: Minden 28, Bossier 13

    Southwood (0-6) at Northwood (6-1)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: Back in the olden days, this pairing produced some of the best football in the region. But the Falcons have too much firepower with Kyren Johnson and Duntavious Young to let this one be close.

    Watson’s prediction: Northwood 48, Southwood 12

    Woodlawn (2-4) at North DeSoto (5-2)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: When the Griffins are unleashed, they can be dominant offensively. While the Knights always put up a good fight, they may not be able to overcome this unleashing.

    Watson’s prediction: North DeSoto 44, Woodlawn 18

    Green Oaks (1-6) at North Caddo (2-5)

    When: 7 p.m. Friday

    Note: Probably should have avoided making a pick on this one as these two battle while representing the northern part of Caddo Parish. The Titans get a slight edge because they’re playing at home.

    Watson’s prediction: North Caddo 21, Green Oaks 18

    Last week: 9-1 Last 5 weeks: 47-3 Season: 60-10 (85.7%)

    Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Top Shreveport-Bossier high school football games in Week 8 — and predictions

    Related Search

    High School footballShreveport-Bossier cityShreveport times weekFootball gamesAthlete of the weekShreveport times

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    When will Live! Casino & Resort open in Bossier City? First sign makes splash in skyline
    Shreveport Times | The Times1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Lana Del Rey is officially married to Louisiana tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
    Shreveport Times | The Times14 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily14 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy