Top Shreveport-Bossier high school football games in Week 8 — and predictions

Here's a look at some of the action set to take place involving teams in the Shreveport-Bossier City area on the eighth weekend of the 2024 Louisiana High School Athletic Association high school footbal l season.

Also included is our forecast of which teams are likely to come out winners on the fourth weekend in October.

Natchitoches Central (1-6) at Airline (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: Almost no one scores points like the Vikings, who get struggling NCHS on M.D. Ray field this week. Ben Taylor has surpassed 10,000 career passing yards and look for him to significantly add to that total.

Watson’s prediction: Airline 54, NCHS 13

Byrd (6-1) at Benton (1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: On paper, it appears the Jackets will roll bigtime over the Tigers. But not so fast. The Tigers super sophomore quarterback Malachi Zeigler and cohorts might be up to the test at home.

Watson’s prediction: Byrd 32, Benton 28

Parkway (6-1) at Captain Shreve (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Lee Hedges

Note: The Panthers seemed to have adjusted well to the loss of several starters and this is certainly a toss-up game. He who makes the fewest turnovers probably wins this one.

Watson’s prediction: Captain Shreve 35, Parkway 34

Haughton (2-5) at Evangel (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: Like everyone else, the Bucs got wasted by Airline last week and must rebound. But the Eagles put 42 on Airline and their ability to score will be the difference.

Watson’s prediction: Evangel 43, Haughton 21

Calvary (5-2) at Huntington (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday at Independence Stadium

Note: Scheduling high-scoring Calvary for your homecoming game isn’t something many teams opt to do, but the Raiders should be able to score with the Cavs. Who touches the ball last could be the winner, winner.

Watson’s prediction: Calvary 35, Huntington 34

BTW (3-4) at Loyola (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: The Flyers have scored more than 50 points in three of the last four games and after nearly upsetting North DeSoto, the Lions have struggled. Flyers get the edge in this one.

Watson’s prediction: Loyola 33, BTW 24

Minden (6-1) at Bossier (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: The Tide rebounded nicely from their shutout by North DeSoto to post 41 points on BTW last week in a win. The Bearkats are seeking a return to that winning feeling, but it won’t happen this week.

Watson’s prediction: Minden 28, Bossier 13

Southwood (0-6) at Northwood (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: Back in the olden days, this pairing produced some of the best football in the region. But the Falcons have too much firepower with Kyren Johnson and Duntavious Young to let this one be close.

Watson’s prediction: Northwood 48, Southwood 12

Woodlawn (2-4) at North DeSoto (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: When the Griffins are unleashed, they can be dominant offensively. While the Knights always put up a good fight, they may not be able to overcome this unleashing.

Watson’s prediction: North DeSoto 44, Woodlawn 18

Green Oaks (1-6) at North Caddo (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Note: Probably should have avoided making a pick on this one as these two battle while representing the northern part of Caddo Parish. The Titans get a slight edge because they’re playing at home.

Watson’s prediction: North Caddo 21, Green Oaks 18

Last week: 9-1 Last 5 weeks: 47-3 Season: 60-10 (85.7%)

