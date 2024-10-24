Open in App
    From events to winners: Here's what you missed at Prize Fest in downtown Shreveport

    By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ReDur_0wJuu2qt00

    The Prize Foundation hosted its annual Prize Fest in downtown Shreveport last weekend. The four-day festival included competitions in food, comedy, music and film.

    A look at the weekend festivities

    The Prize Foundation kicked off the festival Wednesday, Oct. 16, with the Food Prize Come and Get It Culinary Experience. That night, six local and celebrity chefs teamed up to create a culinary masterpiece.

    “It's great being able to share a piece of meat with these people and enjoy interacting with everybody,” chef/competitor Melvin Nelson said during that event.

    Nelson was one of the three chefs who advanced to the finals in the 2024 Golden Fork competition on Saturday, Oct. 19. Alison Ward and Stu Dyson also were named finalists that evening.

    More: LIVE BLOG: Inside Prize Fest's Food Prize Come and Get It Culinary Experience

    Comedy Prize kicked off Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Remington Garage. This event featured nine comedians battling for a $2,500 cash prize.

    These comedians included:

    • Jay Washington
    • Matt Koff
    • Jasmyn Carter
    • Dylan Carlino
    • Kristen Toomey
    • Opey Olagbaju
    • Macey Issacs
    • Cameron Peloso
    • Mike Feeney

    Olagbaju was named the winner of the 2024 Comedy Prize.

    "This is dope," he said.

    Read: LIVE BLOG: Inside Prize Fest's Red Carpet and Comedy Prize

    On Friday and Saturday, the Prize Foundation hosted Music Prize. During this two-night event, 10 musicians played their hearts out during their 20-minute sets.

    Sunkissed, Alena Cierra, Zack Edwards and the Medicine, KindKeith, Hotel Burgundy, and HAG performed Friday, Oct. 18. The following night, Mia Borders, Rachard and Ouro Boar, Wild Ire and Big Wy’s Brass Band performed.

    “I can tell you right now that we've never seen a Music Prize with this much spirit, love, energy and definitely the largest crowd we've ever had showing up for these national bands that are here because PrizePort is the place where indie music lives, grows and thrives,” Gregory Kallenberg, founder of Prize Foundation, said Friday evening.

    Mia Borders was named the winner of Music Prize 2024 on Saturday.

    More: LIVE BLOG: Inside Prize Fest's Music Prize and Friday Night Party

    Also, on Saturday, Oct. 19, the Prize Foundation hosted the Battle for the Golden Fork.

    During that event, chef Alison Ward, Melvin Nelson, and Stu Dyson competed in a live, in-person Chopped-style event in the heart of downtown Shreveport.

    The two judges, Tiana Kennell and Tim Carman, tasted each dish, which included rice crispies, date syrup, shakshuka, steak, and salt-and-pepper pistachios.

    Chef Melvin Nelson was named the 2024 Battle for the Golden Fork winner.

    “My first thought was very tender," Kennell said. "The plate is very beautiful.”

    Read: LIVE BLOG: Inside Prize Fest's Battle for the Golden Fork, Music Prize and 'Big Exhale'

    Over the weekend, short films were shown at different locations across the Shreveport-Bossier area, and on Sunday, Oct. 20, one filmmaker was named the winner of the Film Prize 2024.

    Before that announcement, several other awards were given.

    Seven filmmakers received the Founders Circle award. This award granted filmmakers a $3,000 reimbursable grant to return to Film Prize and make another film. Those winners were:

    • "Toots": Directed by Chris Alan Evans
    • "Miniature Life": Directed by Stevie Cavalier
    • "Blood and Milk": Directed by Eve Crusto
    • "Connected": Directed by Melissa Goslin
    • "Three Sessions": Directed by Erica Michelle Singleton
    • "Most Likely to Succeed": Directed by Ty and Rachael Hudson
    • "Plaid Skirts": Directed by Kat Durel

    The best performance was awarded to Moriah L. Hicks.

    "Thanks to the people, thanks to Film Prize.... it allows me to realize that it's really good that I didn't give up on myself," she said.

    The top five films were named:

    • "Napoleonic Code": Directed by Michael Cusumano
    • "Sex Date": Directed by Mike Nicholas
    • "Most Likely to Succeed": Directed by Ty and Rachael Hudson
    • "Three Sessions": Directed by Erica Michelle Singleton
    • "Toots": Directed by Chris Alan Evans

    These winners received $1,000 to reimburse for festival fees at other festivals.

    "Sex Date" — directed by Mike Nicholas — was named this year's winner of the $50,000 prize.

    "I don't know if I have the capacity to say anything super serious right now, but I just want to say we got you, Gregory," Nicholas said. "This was all a plot to make you say, 'Sex Date.'"

    More: Check out the Winner for the 2024 Film Prize

    Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: From events to winners: Here's what you missed at Prize Fest in downtown Shreveport

