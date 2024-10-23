Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    How to make delicious pumpkin pizza. (You read that right.)

    By Terry Baddoo, Monroe News-Star,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IG7AH_0wINZzvG00

    To the purists, classic pizza is a simple affair. It’s dough topped with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, garlic, fresh basil and extra virgin olive oil. Pop it in a searing hot oven, and voila! There you have a great lunch or dinner staple. But of course, over the years, people have added numerous ingredients so that our pizzas are now decked with things like pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, bacon, onion, black olives, green and yellow peppers, anchovies, capers and more. Pineapple topping is even a thing. Though some will argue that what's known as Hawaiian Pizza is an abomination. However, the bottom line is that pizza dough is a blank canvas. So, how about pumpkin pizza?

    Who thought of putting pumpkin on pizza?

    Pumpkin pizza appears to be no one’s unique claim to fame; it’s something that just happened. And there’s sound reasoning behind it. While the flavor we mostly associate with pumpkin is pumpkin pie spice, which is sweet and often doesn’t contain any pumpkin, the vegetable itself tastes more earthy than sweet. Consequently, it’s probably better suited to the savory ingredients of a pizza than the sugary flavors of a pumpkin pie. One suggestion, though, use pureed pumpkin on your homemade pizza, not pumpkin pie spice. Pumpkin spice pizza does exist, but I’m guessing the big chains avoid selling it for a reason.

    Watch the video to learn how to make delicious pumpkin pizza.

    Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations:

    Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

    Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools , cookware sets and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

    1. The best pizza stone: Lodge Bold 14-Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Pizza Pan
    2. Our favorite pizza oven: Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
    3. Interchangeable food storage: Rubbermaid 42-Piece Food Storage Containers with Lids
    4. Our favorite grill tongs: OXO Good Grips 16-Inch Locking Tongs
    5. The best oven thermometer : KT Thermo 3-Inch Dial Oven Thermometer
    6. Editors’ Choice hand mixer: Black & Decker MX3200B
    7. An excellent cutting board: OXO Good Grips Plastic Utility Cutting Board
    8. The best value in cookware: Cuisinart MCP-12N Stainless Steel 12-Piece Cookware Set
    9. Our favorite air fryer: Ninja Speedi SF301

    What are the most unusual pizza toppings?

    If you think that pumpkin pizza sounds weird, you’ve heard nothing yet. Around the world, it’s a free-for-all when it comes to pizza toppings. Very little is out of bounds.

    In Japan, people enjoy pickled mackerel pizza and sometimes add squid ink to the tomato sauce. In Brazil, you can chow down on a slice topped with green peas, quail eggs, carrots, beets or raisins. In India, there are pizzas featuring pickled ginger, paneer and minced mutton. Though a favorite among Indians is tandoori chicken pizza. Meanwhile, in the land down under, The Australian Heritage Hotel in Sydney famously includes crocodile, emu or kangaroo pizza on its menu.

    Basically, you can put anything on a pizza. There is no wrong or right. I guess if it tastes good, eat it!

    More problems, solved

    This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to make delicious pumpkin pizza. (You read that right.)

    Related Search

    Pizza variationsHomemade pizza tipsPumpkin pie spicePizza toppingsHeritage hotelPizza

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith6 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Easy Lemon Cream Cheese Dump Cake Using Only 4 Ingredients: A Citrusy and Creamy Delight
    Recipe Roundup27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker27 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post27 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    The reviews are in: Here's what movie fans are saying about "Caddo Lake" movie
    Shreveport Times | The Times2 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC3 days ago
    Priscilla Presley To Share Stories and Memories At The Show At Agua Caliente Resort In December.
    Palm Springs Tribune12 days ago
    Popular Weymouth Restaurant Announces Holiday Pop-Up With Over 5,000 Ornaments
    Dianna Carney21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy