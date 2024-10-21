Open in App
    Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law on trial: Here’s why

    By Greg Hilburn, Shreveport Times,

    1 days ago

    Louisiana U.S. District Court Judge John deGravelles is expected to issue a ruling this week on whether to temporarily block a new law requiring the Ten Commandments be placed in every public school classroom as a hearing on the case continued into Monday afternoon in Baton Rouge.

    The judge will decide whether to put a hold on the law, which is set to take effect Jan. 1, 2025, until he can issue a final ruling on the case.

    Parents and civil rights groups sued to overturn the law as a violation of the Constitution's requirement for separation of church and state, while those defending the document claim its historical significance is long established in American law and should be taught in schools as an educational tool that doesn't infringe on students religious freedoms.

    Last summer Louisiana became the first state to require that the Ten Commandments be posted in every public school and university classroom by Jan. 1, 2025.

    Republican Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill, whose office is defending the law, said it can be incorporated into lesson plans that pass constitutional muster and provided illustrations she believes backs her argument.

    Murrill said the incorporation of the Ten Commandments in classrooms can "create many meaningful teaching moments."

    Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who signed House Bill 71 by Republican Haughton Rep. Dodie Horton into law, noted that the Ten Commandments are displayed at the U.S. Supreme Court.

    "The attorney general has the full support of the governor's office in implementing this law," Landry said.

    The governor said he doesn't understand "what the fuss is all about." He also said the Biblical laws are "not symbolic of any one particular religion.”

    Louisiana's new law requires the Ten Commandments be displayed on posters at least 11 by 14 inches with “large, easily readable font.”

    More: Louisiana unveils Ten Commandments posters for schools featuring 'Hamilton,' Mike Johnson, MLK

    Greg Hilburn covers Louisiana politics for the USA Today Network. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law on trial: Here’s why

