The eighth week of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season is here with a number of key games are on tap involving top performers like Byrd’s Harrison Ayres and Parkway’s CJ Dudley .

The Parkway at Captain Shreve contest could be one of the best in the area, while Calvary testing Huntington in a non-district affair could also be a nice treat.

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Oct. 24

Cedar Creek (1-6) at Lincoln Prep (4-3)

Logansport (4-2) at Montgomery (4-3)

Friday, Oct. 25

Natchitoches Central (1-6) at Airline (7-0)

Byrd (6-1) at Benton (1-6)

Parkway (6-1) at Captain Shreve (4-3), Lee Hedges

TOP PERFORMERS: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the week of Oct. 17-18

VOTE HERE: 15 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 7 Athlete of the Week football poll

Haughton (2-5) at Evangel (2-5)

Calvary (5-2) at Huntington (4-3), Indy

BTW (3-4) at Loyola (5-2)

Minden (6-1) at Bossier (3-4)

Southwood (0-6) at Northwood (6-1)

Woodlawn (2-4) at North DeSoto (5-2)

Green Oaks (1-6) at North Caddo (2-5)

Plain Dealing (0-7) at Jonesboro-Hodge (0-6)

Magnolia Charter (0-6) at Homer (2-5)

Haynesville (7-0) at Arcadia (3-3)

Ruston (6-0) at Alexandria (7-0)

Union Parish (3-4) at D’Arbonne Woods (6-1

Lakeside (6-1) at Ringgold (3-4)

Richwood (0-6) at North Webster (1-6)

Red River (3-4) at Many (0-7)

Mansfield (3-4) at Winnfield (4-3)

St. Mary’s (2-5) at LaSalle (4-3)

Northwood-Lena (2-5) at Lakeview (0-7)

Glenbrook (5-1) – OPEN

Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 8 of the 2024 season