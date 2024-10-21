Open in App
    Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 8 of the 2024 season

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    The eighth week of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season is here with a number of key games are on tap involving top performers like Byrd’s Harrison Ayres and Parkway’s CJ Dudley .

    The Parkway at Captain Shreve contest could be one of the best in the area, while Calvary testing Huntington in a non-district affair could also be a nice treat.

    All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

    Thursday, Oct. 24

    Cedar Creek (1-6) at Lincoln Prep (4-3)

    Logansport (4-2) at Montgomery (4-3)

    Friday, Oct. 25

    Natchitoches Central (1-6) at Airline (7-0)

    Byrd (6-1) at Benton (1-6)

    Parkway (6-1) at Captain Shreve (4-3), Lee Hedges

    TOP PERFORMERS: Top football performers in the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the week of Oct. 17-18

    VOTE HERE: 15 Shreveport-Bossier athletes on Shreveport Times Week 7 Athlete of the Week football poll

    Haughton (2-5) at Evangel (2-5)

    Calvary (5-2) at Huntington (4-3), Indy

    BTW (3-4) at Loyola (5-2)

    Minden (6-1) at Bossier (3-4)

    Southwood (0-6) at Northwood (6-1)

    Woodlawn (2-4) at North DeSoto (5-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ssWTw_0wFL9vZK00

    Green Oaks (1-6) at North Caddo (2-5)

    Plain Dealing (0-7) at Jonesboro-Hodge (0-6)

    Magnolia Charter (0-6) at Homer (2-5)

    Haynesville (7-0) at Arcadia (3-3)

    Ruston (6-0) at Alexandria (7-0)

    Union Parish (3-4) at D’Arbonne Woods (6-1

    Lakeside (6-1) at Ringgold (3-4)

    Richwood (0-6) at North Webster (1-6)

    Red River (3-4) at Many (0-7)

    Mansfield (3-4) at Winnfield (4-3)

    St. Mary’s (2-5) at LaSalle (4-3)

    Northwood-Lena (2-5) at Lakeview (0-7)

    Glenbrook (5-1) – OPEN

    Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Here’s the North Louisiana high school football games for Week 8 of the 2024 season

