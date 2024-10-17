Open in App
    $180,000 donation made to BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program

    By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Khmwk_0wAL1ddr00

    A retired Brigadier General donated $180,000 to a local entrepreneurial accelerator program.

    On Oct. 15, BRF announced that retired Brigadier General Gerald Goodfellow donated $180,000 to the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program (EAP) via the Dolores George LaVigne Endowment.

    “We are incredibly grateful for General Goodfellow’s visionary support,” Dave Smith, Executive Director of EAP said. This contribution will help bolster BRF's efforts to foster entrepreneurship and drive economic growth in northwest Louisiana.

    Goodfellow said, “I attribute my business success to the invaluable support of BRF and EAP. Dave Smith and his team provided me with the tools I needed to turn my vision into a reality. It is my honor to give back to a program that has given me so much.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TiKTk_0wAL1ddr00

    With this funding, the EAP will expand its capacity to provide entrepreneurs with mentorship, resources, and access to capital, empowering them to launch and grow successful businesses.

    "General Goodfellow’s investment is a game-changer for our community,” John F. George Jr., M.D., President and CEO of BRF said. “By empowering local entrepreneurs, we are creating jobs and building a stronger, more resilient economy. This partnership with General Goodfellow is a testament to our shared vision for a prosperous future."

    EAP has served north Louisiana since 2014 and has garnered development tools for entrepreneurs to create high-growth startups. Since its inception, it has vetted 1,730 ideas, representing $270 million worth of investments and over 700 jobs with an annual payroll of $25 million.

    More: Lafayette, Shreveport hospitals recognized with Patient Safety Award, Grant

    Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: $180,000 donation made to BRF's Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program

