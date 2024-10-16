All of Louisiana's registered voters are eligible to vote early in the Nov. 5 presidential election beginning Friday.

In addition to the presidential election, Louisiana voters will elect all six members of their U.S. House of Representatives delegation beginning with the Nov. 5 primary election.

Louisiana is one of 24 states that offers unrestricted early voting along with the District of Columbia.

Early in-person voting in Louisiana in which all registered voters are eligible is Oct. 18-29 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 27) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Early absentee voting by mail in Louisiana for the Nov. 5 election has been underway for weeks.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 1 (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the secretary of state's Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 4 (other than military and overseas voters).

In addition to the choices for America's next president, voters will choose all six of the state's members the U.S. House as well as local races on the ballot.

For voters who choose to vote on Election Day, the polls will be open from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

More: Louisiana voters guide to congressional elections: Here's who is on the November 5 ballot

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: In Louisiana everyone is eligible to vote early for president: Here are the details