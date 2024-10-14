Open in App
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    Christian singer-songwriter Crowder talks about new record and performing close to home

    By Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13xwtS_0w5vssIY00

    Contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author Crowder is returning close to home this October to perform at the Brookshire Grocery Arena alongside MercyMe.

    David Wallace Crowder, known professionally as Crowder, will join Cochran & Co. and Mercy Me on Oct. 25 at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.

    Crowder, a native of Texarkana, Texas, said this performance would be special because friends and family would be in attendance, as it was close to home.

    "It's always like a family reunion," he said. "Shreveport-Bossier area, that was the big city. I have wonderful memories of Shreveport."

    He said that he actually bought his first keyboard in Shreveport.

    "I saved up my lawn money, and my mom drove me to the big city of Shreveport-Bossier and I got my first keyboard. It was a Juno 106," Crowder said. "I was living it large."

    The concert will be the front end of Crowder's tour, and he said the crowd will have a good time with new songs off his latest album, "Exile," which he describes as story-driven.

    His favorite song to perform at the moment is "Unstoppable," from the new album.

    "It's a rowdy number," Crowder said. "We are having a great time on stage, and I think that is translating well. The crowds are having a good time, and it feels like the top song of the moment."

    "The role of writers or artist is to try to put your finger on something that we're all feeling," Crowder said.

    He described his writing method as just expressing his experiences throughout life.

    "When I just express my experiences authentically, people resonate with that," Crowder said.

    Tickets are on sale at www. brookshiregroceryarena.com/events/mercyme . Doors will open at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, and the show will begin at 7 p.m.

    This story was updated to add new information.

    More: Lauren Daigle back in her home state with 'Kaleidoscope' tour in Bossier City

    Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Christian singer-songwriter Crowder talks about new record and performing close to home

