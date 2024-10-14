Open in App
    • Shreveport Times | The Times

    Check out the Northwest Louisiana high school football games for Week 7 of the 2024 season

    By Jimmy Watson, Shreveport Times,

    2 days ago

    The seventh week of the 2024 Louisiana high school football regular season is here with a number of key games are on tap involving top performers like North DeSoto’s Luke Delafield and Huntington’s Jamarion Washington .

    One of the top games in the state this week will be played in Ruston when undefeated Neville (6-0) visits the undefeated Bearcats (6-0) in a District 2-5A showdown of LSWA ranked clubs.

    Defending state champion Calvary (4-2) heads to Farmerville to play defending state champion Union Parish (3-3) in another marquee contest.

    MEGA SCORE: Captain Shreve, Evangel Christian combine for mind-boggling point total in game Thursday

    WEEK 6 SCORES: Here's a look at the Louisiana high school football scores statewide for Oct. 10-11

    MASSIVE PASSING: Captain Shreve, Evangel Christian combine for mind-boggling point total in game Thursday

    All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

    Week 7 contests

    Thursday, Oct. 17

    North DeSoto (4-2) at Southwood (0-5), Indy

    Friday, Oct. 18

    Airline at (6-0) Haughton (2-4)

    Benton (1-5) at Evangel (1-5)

    Natchitoches Central (1-5) vs. Byrd (5-1), Lee Hedges

    Huntington (4-2) at Parkway (5-1)

    Captain Shreve (4-2) at Destrehan (3-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RlqpO_0w5vsTQV00

    Minden (5-1) at BTW (3-3)

    Bossier (3-3) at Northwood (5-1)

    Loyola (4-2) at Woodlawn (2-4), Indy

    Calvary (4-2) at Union Parish (3-3)

    Green Oaks (1-5) at Homer (1-5)

    Plain Dealing (0-6) at Arcadia (2-3)

    Magnolia Charter (0-5) at Ringgold (2-4)

    Haynesville (6-0) at Cedar Creek (1-5)

    Glenbrook (4-1) at Lincoln Prep (4-2)

    Neville (6-0) at Ruston (6-0)

    North Webster (1-5) at Sterlington (3-3)

    Mansfield (2-4) at Rosepine (0-6)

    Lakeview (0-6) at Logansport (3-2)

    Many (0-6) at Winnfield (3-3)

    Montgomery (3-3) at St. Mary’s (2-4)

    Lakeside (6-0) at Red River (2-4)

    North Caddo (2-4) at D’Arbonne Woods (5-1)

    DeQuincy (5-1) at Jonesboro-Hodge (0-5)

    Jimmy Watson covers Louisiana sports for the USA TODAY Network. Email him at jwatson@shreveporttimes.com and follow him on Twitter @JimmyWatson6.

    This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Check out the Northwest Louisiana high school football games for Week 7 of the 2024 season

