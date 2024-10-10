Get to know the 10 music acts competing at the 2024 Music Prize in downtown Shreveport

The 2024 Music Prize is Friday, Oct. 18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Remington Garage in downtown Shreveport. Get to know a little more about the 10 musical acts who will be vying for the $10,000 grand prize.

Meet the Musicians

Alena Ciera

Alena Ciera is a pop artist, guitarist and actor from Maryland. Through her musical journey she has been marked by collaborations with David Byrne’s American Utopia, Arianna Asfar, The Amours, Taisha Estrada, Casey J, Yolanda Adams, Cee Lo Green, Bela’ Dona, Lil Maceo and more.

Ciera currently resides in Washington, D.C., and draws inspiration from her surroundings to infuse her performances with a unique blend of energy and authenticity.

Big Wy's Brass Band

Big Wy’s Brass Band is led by a six ripping horns and a 4-piece rhythm section and brings with it a frenetic party wherever it plays. The band has performed at iconic Austin, Texas, venues such as Antone’s Nightclub and Continental Club.

Big Wy’s Brass Band has represented the United States at International jazz festivals in Guatemala and Costa Rica. The band plays an eclectic mix of traditional New Orleans standards and funky originals.

HAG

HAG brings a heavy metal edge to hardcore punk and is from northwest Louisiana. Members Mallori Sanders (Spreekiller), Adam Davis (Seratones), Spencer Teekell (Dirtfoot), Kevin Deloach (Zack the Rookie) and Nick Howard (Youth Crash) have come together after 20 years of leading the Shreveport punk rock movement.

Hotel Burgundy

Hotel Burgundy is a garage rock band formed in Baton Rouge in 2021. It is known for its vibrant fusion of post-grunge and psychedelia.

Hotel Burgundy quickly garnered attention with a dynamic sound that resonates with fans of bands like Cage the Elephant, Naked Giants and Arctic Monkeys.

KindKeith

KindKeith (they/them), a musical persona of Keith Galloway Jr., is from Fort Worth, Texas, but thrives in Austin. They specialize in keyboard-driven compositions, fusing soulful traditions with electronic textures, creating a unique experimental R&B sound.

Currently partnering with the local label Happen Twice, KindKeith is set to release “Live at the Pink Palace,” a live album capturing their dynamic performances.

Mia Borders

Mia Borders is a renowned singer-songwriter born and raised in New Orleans. She has captivated audiences with her soulful voice, electrifying performances and diverse musical style.

Borders collection of critically acclaimed releases showcases her powerful vocals, thoughtful songwriting, and dynamic presence. Her catalogue includes three EPs, six LPs, five singles, and assorted live albums — all released under her own record label, Blaxican Records.

Rachard + Ouro Boar

Rachard Dennis is a renaissance man and a working figure in Shreveport’s music scene. He blend's together personal nostalgia with a contemporary edge, capturing both his personal journey and the essence of today’s music landscape.

Ouro Boar, a 14-piece Afrobeat/funk ensemble will be partnering with Dennis, where they will explore a new sound influenced by El Michels Affair, Menahan Street Band and Surprise Chef. Their debut single, “Egomania,” and is paired with the instrumental track “Tortuga.”

SUNKiSSED

SUNKiSSED is an electrifying indie rock band hailing from Lafayette. The dynamic quintet of musicians found their love of music through individual projects and joined together to present an eclectic mix of genres and sounds.

The band is comprised of multi-instrumentalists Abi Clair, Alex Pipkins, Austin Pierre, Dayton Parfait and Matthew Kleimeyer. SUNKiSSED is influenced by a range of blues, indie pop, jazz and psychedelic rock.

Wild Ire

Wild Ire began in 2015 in the Pacific Northwest and brings a fusion of pop rock and progressive music. Their love of jazz and funk makes appearances throughout their melodies and riffs.

Wild Ire has several full-length albums and several singles, and has played from Seattle, Wash., to Anaheim, Calif.

Zach Edwards & The Medicine

Zach Edwards & The Medicine is a jam genre out of Lafayette. The band is a collective of musicians who grew up on The Allman Brothers, The Grateful Dead and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Zach Edwards & The Medicine carefully crafts together soul, funk, blues, arena rock and country while maintaining their own distinct sound and image. In the course of three years, the band has moved from playing in a couple of small bars in South Louisiana to across the southern coast with a collective of 150 shows.

To learn more about the musicians and listen to their music, visit www.prizefest.com/music .

