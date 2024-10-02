Petition underway to recall Shreveport Councilman Gary Brooks: What's next?

This story has been updated.

Shreveport City Councilman Gary Brooks is facing a recall petition that is presently ongoing.

Jermaine Anderson, a resident of Brooks' district, launched a recall petition on September 26 targeting Brooks, alleging that the councilman has been unresponsive and ineffective at improving the district.

"Everyone's saying the same thing, 'He's not returning calls. He's not returning emails'," Anderson said. "I've called him multiple times. He's not responding to emails. It's been horrible. It's been real bad so that's the reason for his recall. We can no longer wait until election time"

According to the Secretary of State website:

"All signatures on recall petitions must be handwritten. The petition shall be signed by 40 percent of the qualified electors within the voting area where less than 1,000 qualified electors reside in the voting area; 33 and 1/3 percent of the qualified electors of the voting area where 1,000 to 24,999 qualified electors reside in the voting area; 25 percent of the qualified electors of the voting area where 25,000 to 99,999 qualified electors reside in the voting area; or 20 percent of the qualified electors of the voting area where 100,000 or more qualified electors reside in the voting area."

As of Thursday, Anderson said he has close to ten signatures on the petition.

What happens if Brooks is recalled?

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State , if the recall passes, Brooks will be vacated upon the expiration of the time period for contesting the recall election or upon the final judgment becoming definitive.

The office would be filled in a special election, as in the case of ordinary vacancies, and according to the constitutions and laws of the state. Brooks cannot be appointed or be a candidate in the special election to fill the vacancy.

If the recall fails, no other recall for Brooks could be held within 18 months from the date of the failed recall election.

Anderson said there is no specific person in mind to replace Brooks if the recall is successful.

A request for comment from The Shreveport Times remains unanswered by Brooks as of publication.

