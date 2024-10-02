An approximate 2,219 voters have registered in Bossier Parish as Americans prepare to head to the polls for the 2024 presidential elections, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Secretary of State.

The registered voter count in Bossier Parish has increased to 76,322, up from 74,616 registered voters at the beginning of the year on January 1. The registered voter demographics show 54,835 whites, 16,635 Blacks, and 4,852 others, with respective increases of 1,007, 510 and 4,613 since January.

Republican voter registration totals 35,285, exceeding Democrat registration at 18,724, with Republicans experiencing growth from 34,382 and Democrats seeing a decline from 18,739 since the beginning of the year.

According to September statistics, the Republican voter base comprises 33,313 white voters, 503 Black voters, and 1,469 voters from other demographics, showing a notable increase of 788 white Republican voters since January.

Democratic voters' demographic breakdown includes 6,155 whites, 11,561 Blacks, and 1,008 others, showing a decline of 225 white voters, a surge of 185 Black voters, and a rise of 25 voters from other demographic groups.

Bossier Parish voter data shows 22,313 voters from other parties, including 15,367 white, 4,571 Black, and 2,375 from other demographic groups, showing growth of 444, 253, and 121, respectively.

Registration deadlines for voters are Oct. 7 for in-person and mail options and Oct. 5 for online registration using GeauxVote.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Bossier Parish reports a notable increase of 2K in voter registrations