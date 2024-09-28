Take a look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport

City dignitaries were ushered into Shreveport's new Amazon fulfillment center Friday morning as Caddo Heights Elementary School's marching band performed.

It was a bright and sunny fall morning on Sept. 27, and people from all over Shreveport were excited to take their first peak inside the 2.5 million-square-foot facility.

"This is big, big, big stuff," Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said. "We are thrilled to have all of the workers and members of the Amazon team who are here to carry out their purpose and their mission."

This facility is named SHV1, after the nearest airport, Shreveport Regional Airport.

SHV1 is one of the two state-of-the-art robotics Amazon centers in Louisiana and has over 1,000 full-time employees. Safety is paramount to Amazon, and according to Abhishek Gowrishankar, Shreveport Amazon fulfillment center general manager, these robots help improve the safety of Amazon employees.

He said, "A lot of things that the robots do in any of our Amazon robotics, sortable buildings in North America is to assist humans. So that the humans are able to take care of actions and movements in their ergonomic areas, power zone areas, thereby reducing the need for people to walk a really long distance or reducing the need for people to lift something that's too heavy, pull something too heavy, push something too heavy."

These employees work day in and day out as the first stop for many Amazon packages. SHV1 is considered the "first mile" network—it is the first point for packages in the flow of materials within the supply chain.

In this facility, employees and machines sort and package items. They are then passed along to the "middle mile" centers and a delivery service provider to be dropped off at the customer's doorstep.

According to Gowrishankar, SHV1 will be shipping several million units of packages a week. He said, "that is pretty impressive."

SHV1 has been in operation for a little over a month and during that time Amazon has gotten involved in the community. On Friday, Amazon presented two $25,000 checks to local community members -- Caddo Parish Schools and Every Warrior Network.

Gowrishankar said, "one of the things that we are very focused on is how do we give back to this community who is supporting us so much."

Over the past 14 years, Amazon has invested $3 billion in Louisiana through infrastructure and compensation for its employees. These investments have added $2.9 billion to the Louisiana GDP.

More: North Louisiana school received a donation from Amazon Tuesday

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Take a look inside the Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport