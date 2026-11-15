Shreveport has a bunch of front-line customer roles open right now, from gas stations to banks to HVAC supply. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like helping people and staying busy.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 3707 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: opening/closing, cash deposits, stocking, and leading the team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for part-time, plus a chance to grow into full management.

Employer: Family Dollar

Family Dollar Location: 9034 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you’ve done retail, restaurant, or hotel work and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans even as a part-timer.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 2095 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118

Type: Listed as part-time in description (posting type shows full-time)

Listed as in description (posting type shows full-time) Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role where you’ll run the register, suggest add-on items, and help with store and forecourt upkeep. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 5845 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106

Type: Full-time (evening shifts, weekdays + weekends)

(evening shifts, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Evening shift role handling cashiering, customer service, and some food program tasks in a busy store. You get weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid training, plus a clear path to move up.

Employer: Lendmark Financial Services

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, plus quarterly incentive pay

Office-based role helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions while meeting monthly goals. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition assistance, and more) and is great if you like finance and sales.

Employer: FSNB

Location: Inside Walmart on Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time (entry level)

Salary: Not listed; pay increases possible after 60 days

Entry-level bank teller job doing deposits, withdrawals, account opening, and sales inside Walmart. FSNB offers paid training, vacation, personal leave, holidays, medical/dental, 401(k), and clear promotion paths to supervisor and manager roles.

Employer: Johnstone Supply

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, not listed

You’ll be the front counter contact for HVAC contractors, helping them find parts, troubleshooting basic issues, and handling orders and returns. Strong package with PTO, 7.5 paid holidays, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision, paid parental bonding time, tuition reimbursement, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.