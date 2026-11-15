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🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Shreveport
Shreveport has a bunch of front-line customer roles open right now, from gas stations to banks to HVAC supply. Good mix of part-time and full-time if you like helping people and staying busy.
Assistant Manager I – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 3707 Greenwood Rd, Shreveport, LA 71109
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run the store day-to-day: opening/closing, cash deposits, stocking, and leading the team. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance for part-time, plus a chance to grow into full management.
Customer Service Associate I – Family Dollar
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 9034 Mansfield Rd, Shreveport, LA 71118
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping customers, running the register, stocking shelves, and keeping the store clean. Good fit if you’ve done retail, restaurant, or hotel work and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans even as a part-timer.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Circle K (Bert Kouns)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 2095 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71118
- Type: Listed as part-time in description (posting type shows full-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Convenience store role where you’ll run the register, suggest add-on items, and help with store and forecourt upkeep. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedules.
Team Member / Customer Service Representative – Circle K (Line Ave)
- Employer: Circle K
- Location: 5845 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106
- Type: Full-time (evening shifts, weekdays + weekends)
- Salary: Not listed
Evening shift role handling cashiering, customer service, and some food program tasks in a busy store. You get weekly pay, bonuses, benefits, 401(k) with match, and paid training, plus a clear path to move up.
Customer Service Representative (Loan Consultant I) – Lendmark Financial Services
- Employer: Lendmark Financial Services
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, plus quarterly incentive pay
Office-based role helping customers with personal loans, payments, and account questions while meeting monthly goals. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k), tuition assistance, and more) and is great if you like finance and sales.
Retail Banker – Youree Drive – FSNB
- Employer: FSNB
- Location: Inside Walmart on Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time (entry level)
- Salary: Not listed; pay increases possible after 60 days
Entry-level bank teller job doing deposits, withdrawals, account opening, and sales inside Walmart. FSNB offers paid training, vacation, personal leave, holidays, medical/dental, 401(k), and clear promotion paths to supervisor and manager roles.
Counter Sales Associate I – Johnstone Supply
- Employer: Johnstone Supply
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, not listed
You’ll be the front counter contact for HVAC contractors, helping them find parts, troubleshooting basic issues, and handling orders and returns. Strong package with PTO, 7.5 paid holidays, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision, paid parental bonding time, tuition reimbursement, and more.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details or schedule options are better than they sound at first glance.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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