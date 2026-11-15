Shreveport’s food scene is busy, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of entry-level and leadership roles, with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced drive-in role where you make and package food, help guests with the menu, and work closely with a fun crew. Weekly pay, flexible schedule, meal discounts, training, and advancement opportunities make this a strong first job or side gig.

Also listed here: Same role on Indeed – same position, different site.

Employer: SONIC

SONIC Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Classic SONIC role where you bring orders out to cars, keep things friendly and fast, and help fix any customer issues. Comes with weekly pay, flexible hours, meal discounts, and training, great if you like being on your feet and talking to people.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare (Louisiana Behavioral Health)

(Louisiana Behavioral Health) Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based cook role focused on high-volume meal prep for patients, following recipes and special diets. Good fit if you have culinary school plus 2+ years in a hospital or nursing home kitchen and want steady hours and a clinical setting.

Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the deli in a busy grocery store—manage staff, control inventory, hit sales goals, and keep food quality high. Comes with big-company perks like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and growth paths, ideal if you have deli/food retail leadership experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.