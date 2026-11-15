Shreveport’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, home health, and mental health. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: UHS / Brentwood Hospital

UHS / Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: Not listed

Work on an interdisciplinary team providing therapeutic recreation and activity groups for kids, teens, and adults in behavioral health. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Recreational Therapy or related field and want to support patients’ mental health in a structured hospital setting.

Employer: Optum / Louisiana HomeCare (LHC Group)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time (home health, field-based)

Full Time (home health, field-based) Salary: $49,151–$73,726/year (mix of hourly + per-visit pay)

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, document visits in an EMR, and coordinate with the care team. Good for LPNs with 1+ year experience, a valid LA LPN license, and a reliable car who want flexible, community-based work.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time, 5x8s

Full Time, Salary: Not listed

Lead daily operations in the Cardiology Cath Lab, supervising nursing staff and helping drive quality, safety, and performance. Ideal for RNs with 2+ years of clinical experience and prior lead/supervisor exposure who want to step into formal leadership.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time, multiple shifts

Full Time, Salary: Not listed

Advanced hospital pharmacy role combining order verification, sterile and non-sterile compounding, and direct clinical work like pharmacokinetics, stewardship, and rounding. Requires PharmD or BS Pharmacy plus residency/board certification or 5+ years hospital experience.

Employer: Suveto / University Veterinary Hospital

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $125,000–$150,000 base + production & sign-on (DOE)

Join an AAHA-accredited general + specialty practice with advanced surgery, dentistry, and minimally invasive tools you don’t see in most GP clinics. Open to new grads and all experience levels, with mentorship, standard Mon–Fri hours (7–6), and equity potential through VSOP®.

Employer: Suveto / University Veterinary Hospital

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time

Full Time Salary: $150,000–$200,000 base + production & sign-on (DOE)

Built for an experienced DVM (5+ years) who wants complex surgery, advanced dentistry, and specialty-level cases without leaving GP. You’ll shape your caseload, collaborate with in-house specialists, and have a path toward leadership and ownership via VSOP®.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed , multiple shifts

, multiple shifts Salary: Not listed

Provide routine and complex nursing care for patients in Nuclear Medicine imaging, including meds, monitoring, and patient education. Good match for RNs with at least 1 year of related specialty experience looking for flexible, PRN work.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full Time, Mon–Fri, 8AM–5PM

Full Time, Salary: Not listed

Perform screening and diagnostic mammograms, support other imaging staff, and help keep PACS and QA running smoothly. Requires ARRT (R), state license, and ARRT (M) within 1 year, plus 1+ year imaging experience.

Employer: SUN Behavioral – Louisiana (Phoenix Family Life Centers)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part Time (FT options have extra benefits)

(FT options have extra benefits) Salary: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Provide community-based mental health services (CPST) to children and adults in homes, schools, and the community. Great for PLPC, PLMFT, LMSW, CSW, or psych interns who want flexible hours, free supervision, and growth toward full licensure.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / PRN

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on hospital role for students currently enrolled in an accredited Radiology Technology program. You’ll help with basic X-rays, assist technologists, transport patients, and learn workflow while earning experience toward your future RT career.

(Note: A second posting for this same extern role appears to be a duplicate; details are the same.)

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed , 11AM–11PM

, Salary: Not listed

Work inside the Emergency Department, assisting with procedures, IVs, meds, and patient monitoring across all ages. Requires Louisiana Paramedic license plus BLS (within 3 months), ACLS & PALS (within 6 months).

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.