Shreveport has some solid teaching openings right now, from college labs to K–12 and private music lessons. If you’re ready to help students grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Southern University at Shreveport

Southern University at Shreveport Location: Shreveport, LA

Salary: $51,678 – $53,000

Type: Full-time

Deadline: Review began November 13, 2026; open until filled

Teach college biology with well-prepared classes, fair assessments, and strong student support. Great fit if you have a Master’s with 18+ grad hours in Science and want a stable role at a community-focused university.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Location: Shreveport, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Support students with special needs through IEPs, data-driven instruction, and close work with families and general ed teachers. Good for organized teachers who like compliance work, collaboration, and helping students access the general curriculum.

Employer: The Guitar Center Company

Location: Shreveport, LA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Part-time

Teach private music lessons using Guitar Center’s curriculum and help grow the lesson program. Nice option if you already gig or work days and want flexible hours plus retail discounts and a creative, music-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like schedule and grade level are often flexible once you talk to the hiring team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.