Shreveport’s finance scene is steady right now, with solid office roles for people who like numbers and clear routines. Here are several full-time accounting and finance jobs hiring locally.

Employer: Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00/hour

Hands-on role doing AP/AR, payroll, and reconciliations with a Monday–Friday schedule plus rotating half Saturdays. Good fit if you have prior accounting or bookkeeping experience and want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Oceans Healthcare

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line finance role helping patients understand medical bills, insurance, Medicare/Medicaid, and payment options. Great if you like customer service, can handle a fast pace, and want to work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

AP-focused job where about 80% of your time is spent processing invoices, resolving discrepancies, and helping with month-end close, plus some front desk and admin work. Good match if you have 2+ years of AP experience and like a mix of accounting and office support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often reveal options you can’t see on the posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.