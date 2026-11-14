Shreveport’s public sector is hiring legal talent, especially around child support and family stability. If you’re a Louisiana‑licensed attorney, there are solid options here with clear pay and steady hours.

Employer: Department of Children & Family Services (via Nunez Community College posting)

Department of Children & Family Services (via posting) Location: Caddo Parish / Shreveport, LA

Salary: $41.80/hour (Special Entrance Rate)

(Special Entrance Rate) Type: Full-time, Probational / Promotional / Job Appointment

Lead Child Support Enforcement legal work for the Monroe and Shreveport Regions, supervise attorneys, and act as chief legal counsel on paternity and support issues. Role is Monday–Friday, 8:00–4:30, with potential flexible schedule after criteria are met; must have a current Louisiana law license and 4+ years of practice.

Duplicate listing also appears via Grambling State University; details are the same, so check both if one link closes: Attorney Supervisor (CSE – Caddo) – Grambling posting

Employer: Department of Children & Family Services (via Nunez Community College posting)

Department of Children & Family Services (via posting) Location: Caddo Parish / Shreveport, LA

Salary (Special Entrance Rates): Attorney 1: $30.33/hour Attorney 2: $32.45/hour Attorney 3: $36.51/hour

Type: Full-time, Probational / Promotional / Job Appointment

Handle complex child support and paternity cases, prepare and try civil suits, and advise the Regional Child Support Enforcement Office. Work is largely independent, Monday–Friday 8:00–4:30, and may be filled at levels 1–3 depending on your experience; requires a current Louisiana law license and 2+ years as a practicing attorney.

Duplicate listing also appears via Grambling State University; details are the same, so check both if one link closes: Attorney 1/2/3 (CSE – Caddo Parish) – Grambling posting

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, double‑check your Louisiana bar status, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.