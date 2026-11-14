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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Shreveport Right Now
Shreveport neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need baby clothes, appliances, or electronics, there may be something here for you.
Baby Clothing Set - Harry Potter and More
Item: Baby clothing set with a Harry Potter onesie, crocodile pants, and more pieces for an infant.
- Condition: Not stated (assume gently used; check photos and description on Nextdoor)
- Best for: Infants / new parents
- Location: Pierremont - Broadmoor, Shreveport, LA
- Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Electrolux Washer and Dryer Set
Item: Electrolux front-loading washer and dryer set
- Condition: Described as excellent condition
- Type: Front-loading washer and dryer pair
- Location: Southern Hills, Shreveport, LA
- Source: nextdoor.com
These are big items, so you’ll likely need a truck or trailer and a helper to move them. Check the listing for any size details or pickup instructions.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Logitec Harmony Remotes - 2
Item: Two Logitech Harmony universal remotes
- Quantity: 2 remotes
- Use: Can control multiple devices (TV, streaming box, etc.)
- Location: South Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA
- Source: nextdoor.com
Check the post for model numbers and whether any cables or charging bases are included.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Shreveport tend to get claimed fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.