Shreveport neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need baby clothes, appliances, or electronics, there may be something here for you.

Item: Baby clothing set with a Harry Potter onesie, crocodile pants, and more pieces for an infant.

Condition: Not stated (assume gently used; check photos and description on Nextdoor)

Not stated (assume gently used; check photos and description on Nextdoor) Best for: Infants / new parents

/ new parents Location: Pierremont - Broadmoor, Shreveport, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Electrolux front-loading washer and dryer set

Condition: Described as excellent condition

Described as Type: Front-loading washer and dryer pair

Front-loading washer and dryer pair Location: Southern Hills, Shreveport, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

These are big items, so you’ll likely need a truck or trailer and a helper to move them. Check the listing for any size details or pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two Logitech Harmony universal remotes

Quantity: 2 remotes

2 remotes Use: Can control multiple devices (TV, streaming box, etc.)

Can control multiple devices (TV, streaming box, etc.) Location: South Lakeshore Dr, Shreveport, LA

Source: nextdoor.com

Check the post for model numbers and whether any cables or charging bases are included.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Shreveport tend to get claimed fast, so if something looks useful, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.