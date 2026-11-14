Shreveport’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and keeping things moving. Here are a few roles worth a look if you’re comfortable around inventory, equipment, or hospital supply chains.

Employer: Calumet

Calumet Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commensurate with experience)

You’ll handle ordering, receiving, storing, and shipping materials in a busy industrial setting, using SAP and MS Office to track inventory. This is a good fit if you have forklift experience, can lift up to 60 lbs, and want a role where your attention to detail really matters.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Shift: Night, 6:45 pm – 7:00 am (C-Crew)

This role supports the paper mill by staging rollstock and running equipment like forklifts, front-end loaders, clamp trucks, and Bobcats. Great if you’re comfortable working outside, can lift up to 50 lbs, and like fast-paced, physical work with clear procedures.

Employer: Pratt Industries

Pratt Industries Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the night-shift role, this position focuses on safe clamp-truck operation, reading orders, and using scanners to track materials. Good for someone with strong attention to safety, basic computer skills, and the ability to move up to 50 lbs.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: PRN / Per Diem, As Needed

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role handling inventory control, scanning products, restocking supply areas, and troubleshooting critical supply issues. Ideal if you have some supply chain or hospital experience, are comfortable with Microsoft Office and inventory systems, and want flexible, as-needed hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.