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🚌 Shreveport transportation jobs with multiple solid openings
Shreveport’s transportation scene is busy right now, from package routes to bus garages. If you like being on the move or turning wrenches, these roles are worth a look.
Courier / Swing Driver (DOT-2)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Shreveport, LA (also supports Bossier City)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.52/hour
Drive FedEx vehicles, pick up and deliver packages, and cover different routes around the Shreveport market. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, and working a varied schedule, so this fits someone who likes a fast pace and doesn’t mind changing routes.
Lead Diesel Mechanic
- Employer: Saia LTL Freight
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $32.95 – $37.45/hour, based on experience
Lead the shop work on trucks and trailers while also turning wrenches yourself. This is a good fit if you’ve got solid diesel experience and want a higher-paying role where you guide other mechanics and keep detailed maintenance records.
Transit Bus Mechanic Apprentice
- Employer: SporTran
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed (paid apprenticeship with progressive wage increases)
Hands-on training to learn how to inspect, maintain, and repair city buses, including CNG and electric systems. Great starter path if you have a high school diploma, like working with tools, and want a clear route to becoming a full transit bus mechanic.
Delivery Driver / Independent Contractor
- Employer: AME Pharmacy / All-Med Express, Inc.
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract (independent contractor)
- Pay: About $500 – $1,000 per week, depending on routes
Run pharmaceutical deliveries as your own business, not as an employee. You’ll need your own insured vehicle and a small business setup, but you get flexible scheduling and the chance to grow your own courier operation in a 24/7 market.
If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good transportation roles tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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