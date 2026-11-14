Shreveport is busy hiring for security and public safety right now, from private sites to the airport. If you like staying alert, helping people, and don’t mind shift work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.76/hour, weekly pay

Front desk security role where you greet visitors, answer phones, watch for issues, and write daily reports. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid training, and employee discounts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.42/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Wed & Thu 2 PM–10 PM, Sat & Sun 6 AM–2 PM

Patrol a utility site by vehicle, check access points, respond to alarms, and document activity. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, high school diploma, and comfort working outdoors and on your feet.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.42/hour, weekly pay

Schedule: Mon, Fri, Sat, Sun 3 PM–11 PM

Unarmed patrol at a utilities location, doing regular foot/vehicle rounds, checking buildings and parking areas, and writing clear reports. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans.

Employer: City of Shreveport

Location: Shreveport, LA (Airport)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Sworn airport security police role: patrol runways and airport areas, respond to emergencies, operate a security vehicle and radio, and enforce laws and regulations. Must be 21+, high school graduate, POST certified (or able to complete within 1 year), and able to handle outdoor, loud, and physically demanding work. City benefits include vacation and sick leave, health/dental/vision, 10 paid holidays, and long-term disability.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.