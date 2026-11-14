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🚔 Shreveport public safety jobs with multiple security roles
Shreveport is busy hiring for security and public safety right now, from private sites to the airport. If you like staying alert, helping people, and don’t mind shift work, these are worth a look.
Security Receptionist
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.76/hour, weekly pay
Front desk security role where you greet visitors, answer phones, watch for issues, and write daily reports. Good fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and want benefits like health insurance, 401(k), paid training, and employee discounts.
Security Officer – Unarmed Patrol Driver, Route Verification
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.42/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Wed & Thu 2 PM–10 PM, Sat & Sun 6 AM–2 PM
Patrol a utility site by vehicle, check access points, respond to alarms, and document activity. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, high school diploma, and comfort working outdoors and on your feet.
Security Officer – Full-Time Unarmed Patrol, Site Inspections
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.42/hour, weekly pay
- Schedule: Mon, Fri, Sat, Sun 3 PM–11 PM
Unarmed patrol at a utilities location, doing regular foot/vehicle rounds, checking buildings and parking areas, and writing clear reports. Comes with paid training, career growth paths, and access to medical, dental, vision, and retirement plans.
Patrol Officer, AP Security (Airport Police)
- Employer: City of Shreveport
- Location: Shreveport, LA (Airport)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Sworn airport security police role: patrol runways and airport areas, respond to emergencies, operate a security vehicle and radio, and enforce laws and regulations. Must be 21+, high school graduate, POST certified (or able to complete within 1 year), and able to handle outdoor, loud, and physically demanding work. City benefits include vacation and sick leave, health/dental/vision, 10 paid holidays, and long-term disability.
If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, check the requirements, and get your application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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