Shreveport’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from bedside care to leadership and travel gigs. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a new move in medicine.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is for a pharmacy graduate ready to step into a patient-facing setting inside a major grocery chain. You’ll deliver direct patient care, supervise techs and interns, and work in a fast-paced, community-focused pharmacy with flexible schedules and benefits.

Employer: Hanger, Inc.

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a well-established O&P clinic serving prosthetic, orthotic, VA, and pediatric patients. You’ll evaluate, design, fabricate, and fit devices, collaborate with a large clinical network, and have access to mentorship, holidays, PTO, and relocation support.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Per Diem / As Needed

Salary: Not listed

Perfect for an experienced RN who likes big-picture work. You’ll oversee multiple units per shift, manage staffing and patient flow, support bedside nurses, and keep documentation and policies on track. Multiple shifts available.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role for a pediatric PT who wants to assess, plan, and deliver therapy for kids. You’ll set measurable goals, reassess progress, and work closely with families; Louisiana PT license and BLS are required, with multiple shifts available.

Employer: CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: Competitive compensation & benefits; sign-on bonus & relocation

BC/BE pulmonologist role in a physician-led, faith-based multispecialty group. Mix of outpatient clinic and advanced procedures (EBUS, robotic and navigational bronchoscopy), with Epic EMR, AI tools to cut documentation time, CME allowance, malpractice with tail, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Outpatient-only neurology position with no required call and a 40-hour workweek. You’ll work in a nonprofit academic department, help grow a neuromuscular program across 2 nearby facilities, and have support from a dedicated infusion center and multidisciplinary team.

Employer: CompHealth (state-employed academic role)

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Fellowship-trained pediatric urologist needed to lead and grow a regional program. This state-employed role offers an excellent benefits package, 1:7 call with residents taking first call, da Vinci Xi dual-console access, and an academic appointment with teaching and research.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment

Salary: Approx. $2,188/week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Travel RRT contract with day-1 medical, dental, and vision, license reimbursement, hotel and rental car discounts, and a dedicated recruiter. Great if you want solid weekly pay plus flexibility and travel perks.

Employer: Ochsner Health

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ideal for an experienced RN (3+ years) who enjoys coordination and leadership. You’ll manage hospital capacity, admissions, transfers, and staffing needs, while supporting nursing units and building strong relationships across teams.

If one of these roles fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.