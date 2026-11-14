Shreveport’s food scene is busy right now—tacos, hotels, and grocery delis are all hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts and working with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour + pooled tips

Work the fry, grill, sauté, steam, and taco stations in a high-volume kitchen making everything from scratch. Great fit if you like staying busy, want flexible schedules, and enjoy solid perks like food discounts, PTO after a year, and access to health benefits for full-time team members.

Employer: Torchy's Tacos

Torchy's Tacos Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $5/hour + tips

Mix cocktails, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly while following Torchy’s recipes. Good for outgoing folks with (or willing to get) a state alcohol-server license who want flexible hours, strong tip potential, and food discounts.

Employer: Lotus Hospitality Management

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Benefits (listed): 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel/employee discounts, training & development

Help oversee breakfast service, food prep, and guest satisfaction at the Residence Inn. Ideal if you like early shifts, hotel perks, and a role that mixes customer service with light food and dining-room duties.

Employer: Brookshire Grocery Company

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Benefits (listed): Medical, dental, vision, prescription coverage, PTO, 401(k) with company contributions, employee discounts, scholarships, access to a 205-acre recreation area

Lead the deli team, manage inventory and sales, and keep hot and cold foods up to standard in a busy grocery setting. Great next step if you have deli/food retail experience and want leadership responsibilities plus strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.