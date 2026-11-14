Shreveport has a nice mix of retail, food, and banking roles open right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want flexible hours.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location (not listed)

Help shoppers with home improvement projects in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. Comes with health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, and a 10% employee discount for eligible associates.

Employer: Talbots

Location: Store 00252, Shreveport, LA 71105

Type: Part-time (15–20 hours/week)

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love fashion and styling outfits. You’ll focus on customer service, building client relationships, and hitting sales goals, with incentive opportunities, benefits for eligible part-timers, and a big merchandise discount (50–70%).

Employer: Talbots

Location: Store 00252, Shreveport, LA 71105

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Similar to the Sales Associate role but with added responsibility: sometimes opening/closing the store and leading others. Good step if you want leadership experience plus incentives, benefits eligibility, and strong merchandise discounts.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-store role helping customers with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. You’ll run the POS, handle packages, operate print equipment, and keep the store organized in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Torchy’s Tacos

Location: Shreveport, LA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $10–$12/hour + pooled tips

Great fit if you like a busy, social restaurant vibe. You’ll greet guests, run food, keep the dining room tidy, and learn the menu. Includes flexible schedules, food discounts for you and your spouse, and access to benefits/401(k) if you go full-time and meet tenure requirements.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Shreveport, LA (branch office)

Type: Full-time, in-office

Pay: Not listed

Bank lobby role where you act as a financial concierge: handle transactions, talk through customer goals, and recommend banking products. Good for someone with customer service experience who wants a more professional, career-track job.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; the good ones go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.